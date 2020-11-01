by

By The Gastronomes

Thanksgiving Dinner – To Stay or To Go

This holiday season is going to be one for the books for sure with the pandemic still in what seems to be full force. Who would have thought it would be this serious for this long? A huge part of the holidays is food and gathering with friends at our favorite places to enjoy said food. The “rona” protocols also put a damper on gatherings at home but we will just have to continue to make the best of a bad situation. We continue to patronize our favorite places and encourage you all to do the same.

The Old Town Crier has been receiving several inquiries as to what the dining options in Old Town are on Thanksgiving Day so we decided to do our part and update you with what our advertisers have up their sleeves for the big day. In alphabetical order:

Bastille Brasserie & Bar will be offering a three course menu Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go or to Dine In. The menu includes a choice of a Caesar salad or pumpkin-maple bisque starter, a choice of turkey, gravy and cranberries or beef rib roast and mushroom jus all accompanied by mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables and your choice of pumpkin pie with crème Chantilly or apple pie with browned butter streusel. Pricing is dependent on quantity orders. Orders may be placed through November 22nd at 3 pm and are available for pick up on the 26th from 12 noon-3 pm. Dine in hours are 12 noon to 6 pm. We suggest you make your reservations early either by calling 703-519-3776 or online at bastillerestaurant.com.

Tempo Restaurant will also be serving a three course Thanksgiving Dinner both To-Go and Dine In. They are offering your choice of Starters – Virginia peanut and pumpkin bisque, New England clam chowder, insalata Ambrosia (oranges, bananas, pineapple, grapes, coconut and fresh mint), insalata d’Autumn (mesclun lettuce, apples, pecans, craisens, gorgonzola cheese, French vinaigrette); Main Course options are slow roasted, fresh herbed turkey with homemade cranberry sauce and giblet gravy, prime rib with sauce Albert (classic French sauce of Dijon mustard-horseradish and cream) or salmon “Margaux” (salmon filet, crabmeat, Hass avocado, cherry tomatoes in beurre blanc sauce). Dessert will be your choice from the daily selection. All entrees are served with stuffing, green beans amandine, glazed carrots with pearl onions and your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes. Dinner is served from 12 noon to 6 pm and is priced at $37 per adult and $18 per child. Reservations are highly recommended. Call 703-370-7900.

Union Street Public House will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is offering a pre-order Thanksgiving Dinner with the works. The menu includes herb roasted turkey served with butternut squash soup, seasonal salad, traditional green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, apple sage dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a choice of house made apple, pecan or pumpkin pie. Pricing dependent on quantity ordered. Orders must be placed by 5 pm on Sunday, November 22nd and are available for pickup on Wednesday, November 25th between 2 and 8 pm. There is an option for local delivery for an additional $10. Orders may be placed by phone at 703-548-1785 or online at unionstreetpublichouse.com.

The Warehouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day and will be serving traditional Thanksgiving fare in addition to all items on their regular menu. All meals will be available for pick up and carryout as well.

Landini Brothers, the Fish Market, Mackie’s Bar and Grill, River Bend Bistro and Village Brauhaus will all be closed to celebrate the day with family and friends. We encourage you to patronize all of these fine establishments all throughout the year and be sure to tell them we sent you. See their ads in this section for details.

There are many other fabulous restaurants in the area that will be offering both dine in, carry out and delivery on Thanksgiving Day and there are several sources online and via Facebook that provide extensive listings. We suggest that you check out visitalexandriava.com or join the newest Facebook page out there that caters to curbside, carry out and dine in dining inquiries – Alexandria Curbside Dining. @alexandriacurbsidedining

Whether you are cooking at home, ordering in, picking up or dining out this this year, we wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!