By Lani Gering

Cottage Curator Art Gallery – The “Sweet Spot” in Sperryville, VA

The Cottage Curator isn’t your run of the mill art gallery. It is not only a combination of a very eclectic exhibit of art in all mediums, it’s proprietor, Jackie Bailey Labovitz, is an experienced curator who offers her expertise organizing personal collections. Jackie brings her expertise of over 30 years of curating collections for embassies and corporations – as well as public spaces – all over the world to your home or office.

Bailey Labovitz is also a very accomplished, award winning photographer whose works have been on exhibit in the Smithsonian and published world-wide. She is probably most well known for her collection of flora and fauna images titled “UNDERstory” and her images of animals, birds and insects featured in her “Simple Gifts” collection. Each one of her photographs is a piece of art. She is a true example of “small town girl makes it in the big city”. Her works currently reside in permanent collections of the National Academy of Sciences, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, and Johns Hopkins Medicine, Wilmer Eye Institute. She has a very interesting story of her own that we will reserve for a profile down the road.

In addition to Bailey Labowitz’ work, several pieces on exhibit at any given time at Cottage Curator are also museum quality and have spent some time on exhibit in the Smithsonian and other well-known museums. She has a very discerning eye and doesn’t hang or exhibit anything that she doesn’t love herself. Local, regional and nationally recognized artists and artisans are and have been featured in this little gallery. At the time of my interview, I was particularly taken with the works of James Carter that is currently hanging – “Bird Call” and “Bird Watch”. They are very clever. All of the pieces on exhibit in the gallery have a back story that makes them more than just a “piece of art’. I think that is something that sets Cottage Curator apart from most other galleries of its caliber as well.

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words so I will leave it up to you.

Cottage Curator is located in Rappahannock County (home of the infamous Inn at Little Washington) on what could be considered the “outskirts” of the little burg of Sperryville, Virginia. It sets back from the intersection of Routes 211 (Lee Highway) and 522 next to the three-hole golf course and Headmasters Pub. As you enter the drive it is on the far left. It is about an hour and a half from Alexandria and definitely worth the drive through the countryside. They are open Friday through Sunday from 11:30 am – 4:30 pm and by appointment. They follow all of the COVID protocols and there are no more than 3 guests allowed in the gallery at a time. They have complimentary hand sanitizer, masks and gloves or you may wear your own. Private viewings are also offered and encouraged. Contact Jackie by phone at 202-345-1733 or email jackie@cottagecurator.com to make arrangements. You can rest assured that you will be greeted with a smile and will learn some things about art and collecting it during your visit.

The exhibits change on a regular basis so it is wise to sign the guest register upon your arrival. This will ensure that you will be notified when something new is on display.

Cottage Curator

12018A Lee Highway

Sperryville, VA 22740

540-773-2700

Cottagecurator.com