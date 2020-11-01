by

By Lani Gering

Heading Into the Holidays with the Rona

I have been trying to pull a silver lining out of the consequences of the pandemic almost every day but I keep coming up with a Newton’s Law scenario – For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. I am pretty sure I am not alone in this. This time of year is usually my favorite. I love fall weather, I love the anticipation of the holidays and maybe some snow in the future and I love getting together with friends. The weather so far has been stellar and I have gotten together with a few friends off and on and I have frequented my favorite watering holes adhering to the “Rona Restrictions” but going into the holidays here in the Harbor this year has me feeling sad. I would normally be hyping up “Christmas on the Potomac” and ICE at the Gaylord and all of the other holiday happenings in the Harbor in this column.

We do, however, have a little bit of Harbor Holiday tradition happening with the lighting of the tree at the foot of American Way on the 14th. It is a bit early in my estimation but this year I’m not going to let it bug me. I love this 54’ tree with its trick playing lights accompanied by a holiday sound track. The light show begins at dusk and runs on the half hour until 9:30 every night through January 3rd. There are rumors of free hot chocolate at select retailers and a free gift with purchase offer in the mill but I don’t have any specifics for you as I write this. (It is only October 28th after all.) We will be updating information on our Facebook page throughout the season so feel free to “Like and Follow” the Old Town Crier @oldtowncrier.

Our friends at the Capital Wheel have a couple of fun promotions that may get you in the spirit. They are jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon with a 72-hour ONLINE only sale that starts on November 26th and runs through the 29th. You can purchase weekday tickets for a mere $10 that are valid Mon-Thurs through December 31st. http://www.thecapitalwheel.com

The second promo starts on the 15th of this month and runs through January 1st. “Holidate to Remember” includes two tickets to the Wheel; two insulated souvenir cups filled with your choice of hot cocoa, spiked apple cider, beer or wine; custom green screen photo and up to 4 hours of free parking. All of this for only $45+tax. The parking vouchers will be provided upon check in at attraction (ticket window or greeter). Tickets are on sale online and at the ticket window and must be purchased and honored by January 1st. All of the COVID protocols are in place so be sure that you have your mask with you and keep your distance as required.

For those of you who are looking for something to do on Veteran’s Day, taking a stroll around the Harbor might just be what you are looking for. The statuary of our military representatives is very impressive and many of the restaurants are offering discounts to active military personnel.

Even though it may be a bit depressing compared to holidays past, I am going to continue to look for the silver linings and try to outsmart Newton and keep more positive actions in place. In the meantime, keep washing those hands and wearing those masks as we celebrate our Veterans on the 11th and Thanksgiving on the 26th! Happy Thanksgiving to you all!