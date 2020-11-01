Alexandria November 2020 Events

by

November 21st

Tree Lighting Ceremony 2020

Market Square

Corner of King and Fairfax Streets

Old Town Alexandria

On King Street in the heart of Old Town, the City of Alexandria’s 40-foot tree rises tall on Market Square in front of City Hall featuring nearly 40,000 twinkling white lights. With the absence of the Scottish Christmas Walk and Boat Parade, this year’s tree lighting takes on a special meaning. It is something familiar to look forward to going into this holiday season.

November 28th

Small Business Saturday

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

Support local artists businesses and join us for in-person shopping over all 3 floors of the Art Center. Find additional specials online by browsing artist pages via the Torpedo Factory Art Center web site. Torpedofactory.org

At the time of this writing there was no additional information about other activities highlighting Small Business Saturday but please check the Visit Alexandria site at VisitAlexandriaVA.com for updated information.