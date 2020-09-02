Pets of the Month- September 2020

by

Shnookums, Senior, Female, Red-Eared Slider Turtle

Shnookums recently celebrated her 100th day at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, so our summer campers threw her a physically-distanced party to help her mark the occasion. They helped decorate, presented certificates and a specially commissioned portrait and brought treats of course! Shnookums can’t wait to celebrate with a family to call her own soon. Could it be you?

Lucy, Adult, Spayed Female, Brown Tabby Domestic Short Hair

Lucy is as sweet and affectionate as her beautiful eyes are green. A little shy on first acquaintance, Lucy quickly turns into an outgoing love-bug who demands love and affection from all of her friends. She gets so excited at the thought of cuddle time that she begins kneading biscuits with not two but all four paws in her signature Lucy “happy dance”. Yes, it is as adorable to watch as it sounds.

Bowser, Adult, Neutered Male, Brown and White Terrier

Bowser’s big smile is infectious. You can’t look at his happy face and adorable, wagging tail without grinning yourself! Behind Bowser’s handsome smile is one smart brain, and he loves working on clicker training with his volunteer friends at the Animal Welfare League. Bowser has perfected his “sit” and can’t wait to learn more. When Bowser isn’t showing off his smarts, he loves cuddling with his friends. While you pet him under the chin, he even puts his paw on your arm. Belly rubs are also a particular favorite of this big ol’ love-bug.

