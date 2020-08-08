by

Caribbean Connection

By Caribbean Journal Staff

Turks and Caicos Islands – Open Again for Tourism.

The British Overseas Territory officially reopened its borders for tourism on July 22.

So what should travelers know?

All visitors need to complete a “TCI Assured Pre-Travel Authorization” application to be granted entry into the country (you can find it here).

Most crucially, the application will include the requirement that all travelers must present proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days prior to arrival in Turks and Caicos.

All travelers will also need medical insurance which covers Medevac (that is, air evacuation in the event of health emergencies like COVID) and certify that they have read the TCI’s privacy policy.

Masks are required in all public places, along with social distancing (unless part of a group of family traveling together).

And travelers may only eat at restaurants and eateries that have received the “TCI Assured” health and safety certification.

That also applies to accommodations: travelers may only stay at hotels, villas and guesthouses that have the TCI assured symbol. (That of course does not apply to homeowners returning to their vacation properties).

Many of the destination’s top resorts have also reopened, from the trio of Hartling Group properties: The Sands, The Palms and The Shore Club to the luxe Sailrock resort on South Caicos to the Amanyara resort in Providenciales.

That’s along with some of the Turks and Caicos’ signature private-island destinations like Como Parrot Cay and the Meridian Club on Pine Cay.

Another property to relaunch is the Sailrock luxury hotel on South Caicos.

“We have developed and implemented various protocols to meet their expectations and enhance their experience during their stay at the resort,” said Kashmie Ali, managing director of Sailrock, a property he says is “ideal for social distancing,” something more and more travelers are prizing right now.

See more info on the TCI’s new protocols below:

For more, visit TCI Tourism.

