August Pets of the Month

Valley Boy, Senior, Male, Red-Eared Slider Turtle

Valley Boy recently reached his 100th day with the AWLA and celebrated in all of his favorite ways. His foster caregiver put up festive decorations, and Valley Boy loved greeting his visitors through the ribbon frame that decorated the outside of his tank. He spent some time basking by his favorite window and by his favorite feline friend, another resident of his foster home. Valley Boy concluded his 100th day by stretching with some yoga poses, which also help to dry his feet, before settling in for the night. Valley Boy can’t wait to see what the next 100 days have in store. Maybe even a family to call his own! Set up an appointment to meet Valley Boy today!

Valley Boy Photo by Dirty Paw Photography

Oogie Boogie, Adult, Neutered Male, Flame Point Siamese

He likes to share his love on his own terms. He’ll give you sweet nose-nudges and play for days, but only when he wants. Call him independent; call him stoic; we call him Oogie Boogie. This handsome boy is full of personality from his orange ears to his striped tail. He’s looking for a best friend who will take the time to get to know him and appreciate him for who he is. Set up an adoption appointment to meet Oogie Boogie – you will be happy you did!

Priscilla, Adult, Spayed Female, Brown and White Terrier

Meet Priscilla! She’s the ultimate wing-woman and loves exploring new places with her human friends. She takes long walks and hikes with our volunteers to learn about wildlife, and has even tagged along on a few car rides! Plus, she’s a quick study. She loves learning new things and is currently perfecting her “sit.” It’s quite good — ask her to show you!

She loves to meet new people (as long as they aren’t riding a bicycle). She’d thrive in a home where she is the only doggo — that way, she can be sure to get in all the one-on-one snuggles she needs!

If you’ve been looking for the perfect mix of high energy and snuggle-bug to keep you company, look no further. Priscilla can’t wait to meet you! Sign up for an adoption appointment today!

Pricilla Photo by Alison Lane Photography