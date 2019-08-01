August Pets of the Month

by

August 2019

Chesapeake and Gucci, Adult, Male Brown Guinea Pigs

Summer and the beach, peanut butter and jelly, whatever your favorite pairs are, add Chesapeake and Gucci to the list! These two Guinea Pigs are ready and wheeking to meet their future family, and they can’t wait to show you. Gucci is the self-described goofball who can always be found deep within a fort of hay. Chesapeake is the outgoing half of the team, always hurrying to the front of their enclosure to make new friends, and their next friend might just be you!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=37873

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo thanks to Alison Lane Photography

Soxie, Adult, Spayed Female, Black and White (Tuxedo) Domestic Shorthair

Miss Soxie is a purrfect mix of sweet and spunky. Ready to play? So is Soxie! She loves her ribbon toys and can’t wait to show off her best pounce. Nap time? Soxie loves to nap, especially in a bed near her favorite people. She’s a balance of black and white and adorable all over!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=35713

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo thanks to Alison Lane Photography

Lizzie and Slinky, Senior, Spayed Female and Neutered Male Grey Terriers

Slinky and Lizzie aren’t just brother and sister – they’re best friends. They celebrate Best Friend Day every day by helping one another stay on their nap schedule and alerting the other when a friendly face with treats is around. When going for walks, they always walk side-by-side because they’re on their journey through life together! Come by and see this adorable twosome. They’ll inspire you with their friendship!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=36644

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Dirty Paw Photography