By Kim Putens

Transitioning to Summer

With the change in weather comes adjustments in the way we care for and dress our skin. For men, the changes may actually mean more work. They may actually have to consider caring for their skin before heading out into the bright sun. While, for women, these changes might mean less work – lighter skin care products and less make-up. For women, the result may be a quicker routine.

So, what must you do to get ready for summer? For starters, get a really good sunscreen. Consider two different types of sunscreen products. One that is for maximum protection. This would be a typical sunscreen product that you would use when playing sports and going to the pool or beach. Another sunscreen product would be for every day. This would be a light moisturizer with sunscreen. A tinted moisturizer with sunscreen would be a good choice to add a little color, even out skin tone, and provide protection from the sun.

Second, take a look at your skin care regimen. Even the driest of skin types need to lighten up on skin care products in the summer. I have dry, like the Sahara desert, skin in the winter, but in the summer my skin is much more moist due to the natural humidity in the air. Be sure to switch up your skin care regimen to products that are more appropriate for the current climate. Many products used during the winter months can be pore clogging in the summer. Even though my skin is dry in the winter, I reach for much lighter moisturizers in the summer. If you have combination skin, consider only using moisturizer at night. Your skin may be naturally moist enough during the day that you may not need one. Try it out, play with your routine. If you are oily, consider more oil absorbing and “mattefying” products for summer.

It is also important to rethink your cleansers. The humid summers of DC are ripe with opportunities to clog pores allowing bacteria to prevent skin from breathing. It is even more important than ever to ensure you select cleansers and toners that get your skin clean. If you are not a typical cleanse and tone type of girl or guy, this is the time of year to adopt these habits. The combination of both will ensure that you are getting your skin very clean and ridding it of all the bacteria that is collecting in your pores as a result of the sweat and buildup of the day. After a day of work, I cannot wait to get home and wash my face. It just feels dirtier in the summer and it is when I am most likely to have breakouts.

Finally, for women, this is the time to rethink your makeup regimen. Everyone’s skin – and I do mean everyone – looks better in the summer. Most of us pick up a bit of color in the summer, even though we are not trying. And, everyone’s skin has a natural glow from the summer heat. So there is no reason to cover up your skin. If anything, it is more important to give your skin the opportunity to breathe. Make minor changes. Switch from foundation to tinted moisturizers. Go lighter on your eyes. Choose colors that are lighter, choose textures that wear better in the summer, and choose to wear less make-up altogether.

Try these tips to learn if your skin performs better in the summer. And, trust your instincts when something does not seem to be working. Best of all, have a great summer!