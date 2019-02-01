by

By Kim Putens

Looking Y-O-U-N-G!

You haven’t found the fountain of youth yet, but you’re afraid to go under the knife. You sit in wonder of how to keep your skin looking young, particularly during these harsh winter days. Many people ask me how I keep my skin looking young. They want to know my beauty tricks and if they involve botox. There is no doubt that at 49 it’s much harder to fight the signs of aging than at 21. But, I will avail you of the routine that helps me keep my skin looking Y-O-U-N-G and, no, it does not involve botox. I’m too afraid of the needles.

Y – Yoga. I can’t live without yoga in my life. It helps relieve the daily stresses associated with running a business, keeping up with my two children and maintaining a busy household. Research has shown that stress not only impacts your body, but your skin too. As your mom always told you – if you keep making those faces, your face may stay that way. Well, there is something to be said for that. Your frowns and furrows leave their mark when you make them often enough.

O – Oxygen. Recent studies have shown that as the skin ages there is a reduction in oxygen in the skin. Luckily, there are ways to get oxygen back into the skin. I am an exfoliating queen. I always have been. I use a scrub on most days to help unclog my pores and reveal softer skin. By opening up your pores, you’re allowing more oxygen to get into the skin. Depending how clogged your pores are, a deep exfoliation or exfoliating mask will help to slough off dead skin cells and unclog surface pores. If your skin has been neglected or has really clogged pores, try a cleanser with salicylic acid which cleans the pores and kills the bacteria clogging them.

U – Uncover. At the end of the day, I can’t wait to wash my face. I can’t wait to get my skin clean and wash away the gunk from the day. And, if I have a day that I don’t have anywhere to be, I simply wash my face in the morning and put nothing on. I’ve always believed you need to give your skin a break and let it breath every once in a while.

N – Nourish and Protect. I have very dry skin (particularly in the winter). To that end, I’m a moisturizing freak. I use heavy moisturizers to replenish and nourish my dry skin. And, I am a HUGE advocate of eye cream. It is the fountain of youth if you start using it when you are young. I have been using eye cream since I was 19 because I have always believed in making sure to take care of the delicate skin around my eyes. Antioxidants are also my lifesaver. I believe strongly in the virtues of Vitamin C. It definitely has made a difference in the elasticity of my skin. But, most importantly, I was taught and truly believe antioxidants are the best protectors of your skin. Combined with a zinc-oxide based sunscreen, there is no better way to protect your skin from the sun’s very harmful rays.

G – Glow. With dry skin, it’s definitely a challenge to keep my skin glowing. But it’s a challenge I’m willing to tackle head on because glowing skin is often associated with youthful skin. There are a couple of ways I help to bring the glow back. First, I like to use masks and serums weekly that work to bring the blood flow to the surface of the skin. These products are often labeled as ‘revitalizing’ and contain botanicals that help to improve the skin’s blood flow. Keeping my skin hydrated and properly moisturized also contributes to skin that glows.

Finally, I have experimented with creams and liquid based makeup that contributes a little luster to the skin. When applied strategically along the cheekbone and around the eye area, it awakens the skin and diffuses harsh lighting thus making the skin look smooth.