February Pets of the Month

Oak, Baby, Male, White Mouse

Oak is still a little sapling who is looking for a family to call his own. He loves to spend time with his brother Elm, crafting their burrows and getting their exercise in. He enjoys meeting new people, and with a little time and treats, will learn to love snuggling up in his people’s hands!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=32926

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Shelley Castle Photography

Butterfly, Adult, Spayed Female, Silver Tabby Domestic Longhair

Butterfly is a precious little lady. This petite girl is exuberant about meeting people but also appreciates her quiet time. She co-exists with other cats and would do fine as an only cat. Her unique smile is due to the fact that she’s missing most of her teeth, but that doesn’t stop her from eating with gusto! She’s quite young and loves to play with all of her toys at once. Butterfly is a looking for a playmate – could it be you?

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=29729

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Alexandria Animals

Sadie, Adult, Spayed Female, White and Black, Pit Bull Terrier

Sadie is a “lov-a-bull” mix of sweet and adorable. Her name means “princess” and she is looking for her castle! You’ll see her biggest smiles when playing with kids and when it’s dinnertime. This princess prefers to be the only dog in your castle and isn’t a fan of dog parks. Sadie would love to meet you – no curtsying necessary!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=31055

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Dirty Paw Photography