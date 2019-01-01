by

By Lani Gering

What Am I Going To Do?

As I write this column it is once again RAINING and is forecast to keep it up for another 36 hours. I cannot express how depressing the weather has been for me for the last two months and the fact that it rained primarily on the weekends really added insult to injury! Some of my saving grace has been being able to head over to The Belvedere Lounge at the Gaylord and take in the nightly holiday happenings in the Atrium, checking out the Harbor tree lightings above the Plaza and the holiday themed light show on the Capital Wheel from the party room balcony of my condo and the fireworks that have been happening every Saturday up to Christmas regardless of the rain.

What am I going to do now? The holidays are over and the lights are gone and no more fireworks through the pouring rain. I am definitely not a candidate for MAGfest at the Gaylord but I guess there isn’t really any reason I can’t still seek solace at The Belvedere and the people watching while it’s going on – there are definitely some characters that attend this gathering. Check them out via the link in the calendar listing in this section. I wrote about it in depth last January.

Restaurant Week starts at the end of the month so that is something to look forward to. Will give me a chance to check out some places I don’t usually frequent and save some cash at the same time. It follows on the heels of Restaurant Week in Old Town Alexandria so you all might want to check out the great food across the river.

There is always the option of making a commitment to sticking closer to home and taking in the quiet that January brings to the Harbor and….maybe putting my Christmas decorations away before the end of the month.

It is, however, a good time of the year to take a spin on the Wheel on a crisp clear day – hoping we will have several of those – without having to stand in line as well as take a stroll around the campus. It’s a good opportunity to check out new construction and see what changes are happening along the waterfront. Also a good opportunity to head up the hill to the MGM for another form of fabulous people watching and to spend some of that Christmas money you got in your stocking. I have targeted a portion of my take and I am actually pretty lucky at the video poker – it’s about the only thing I can afford besides the slots. I have to admit that I haven’t been to any of the performances in the Theater in the MGM so I guess that might be something to check out as well. Looks like Motor City Live will be performing “A Motown Tribute” several times during the month and I love that music so…..just might be a good option.

On a high note, I am looking forward to the New Year and all of the possibilities it offers. Nothing like having a new slate – sort of – to work with. And even more importantly, I am in hopes that the damned weather will straighten out and if there has to be moisture it will be in the form of nice fluffy snowflakes!

Happy New Year to everyone and thanks so much for reading this publication. We celebrate 31 years this month!