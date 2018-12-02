This Month’s Publishers Notes

by

By Bob Tagert

Another year draws to a close. It doesn’t seem possible that we have been publishing this magazine for almost 31 years…seems like just yesterday we were pulling the first issue together in Dave Underwood’s dining room. Time flies when you’re having fun!

This issue is packed with lots of good stuff. As most of you know, each December our Road Trip brings us back home to Old Town Alexandria. Our city has changed rapidly over the last couple of years and appears to remain on this course – 2019 will be a banner year for the waterfront. Business Profile takes us inside Society Fair “where everything is devoted to food!” Dining Out highlights the fairly new Tequila & Taco in the Carlyle development. The Bay Section highlights Annmarie Gardens in Solomons, Maryland “Garden In Lights” display and the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. Both events are a great treat for the whole family. Unfortunately the issue came out after all of the holiday happenings here in Old Town but I am hoping you enjoyed the Scottish Walk and our very own Lights Parade on the 1st. The Blue Ridge section highlights some of the areas favorite places for choosing and cutting your own Christmas tree. After our annual Thanksgiving stuffing, our fitness section has some tips on burning some of those calories and From the Trainer you can learn how exercise helps relieve holiday stress. Now that everything else is decorated, First Blush teaches you how to “Get Your Holiday Glow On!” Lori Welch has great advice for “giving” and receiving in Open Space. Guess you can tell from the photo accompanying these notes that ICE! is back in full swing at the Gaylord – check out the National Harbor section for the details. Lani thought the photo was pretty appropriate…..

Congratulations to our friend David Martin, owner of Gold Works USA, on receiving the Alexandria Veteran Owned Small Business Award. Gold Works has been an established part of Alexandria for as long as the Old Town Crier has been here. We are proud to have so many advertisers and friends still in business for the long haul.

I hope that each of you enjoy this month of celebration and remember to patronize those shops and restaurants that make this one of America’s great small towns. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all…bring on 2019!