Brick Wood Fired Bistro Spicy Mussels Recipe: (Serves 5-6)

5 lbs PEI Mussels

1 lb Cooked Mexican style chorizo

5 tblsp Chopped garlic

5 tsp Red chile flake

1/2 Cup blended oil

Fish Broth (see recipe)

2 Cups diced tomatoes

For Garnish (optional)

Grated parmesan

Fresh chopped parsley & oregano

Fresh baguette or other crusty bread for dipping

Ingredients for fish broth:

5 Roma tomatoes

1 bunch cilantro

1 clove chopped garlic

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup sherry

1 10 oz can clam juice or fish stock

Place the tomatoes, cilantro and garlic on a roasting rack or pan, coat with oil and roast at 450 degrees for 40 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes then add to a blender with clam juice and sherry and puree.

For the Mussels:

In a medium pot over high heat add oil, garlic, chorizo and tomatoes and saute until garlic is golden brown (about 4 min). Add mussels and fish broth, cover and cook until mussels are fully open. Remove and transfer mussels into a serving bowl and top with hot broth. Garnish with parmesan cheese, parsley and oregano. Serve immediately.