Brick Wood Fired Bistro Spicy Mussels Recipe: (Serves 5-6)
5 lbs PEI Mussels
1 lb Cooked Mexican style chorizo
5 tblsp Chopped garlic
5 tsp Red chile flake
1/2 Cup blended oil
Fish Broth (see recipe)
2 Cups diced tomatoes
For Garnish (optional)
Grated parmesan
Fresh chopped parsley & oregano
Fresh baguette or other crusty bread for dipping
Ingredients for fish broth:
5 Roma tomatoes
1 bunch cilantro
1 clove chopped garlic
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup sherry
1 10 oz can clam juice or fish stock
Place the tomatoes, cilantro and garlic on a roasting rack or pan, coat with oil and roast at 450 degrees for 40 minutes. Let cool for 20 minutes then add to a blender with clam juice and sherry and puree.
For the Mussels:
In a medium pot over high heat add oil, garlic, chorizo and tomatoes and saute until garlic is golden brown (about 4 min). Add mussels and fish broth, cover and cook until mussels are fully open. Remove and transfer mussels into a serving bowl and top with hot broth. Garnish with parmesan cheese, parsley and oregano. Serve immediately.
