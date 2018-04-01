Art Gallery People Watching

by

By F. Lennox Campello

I’m always harping in this column about how 21st century artists and galleries must go to art fairs. And one of the more eye-opening things in attending an art fair is seeing the dynamics that go onto the decision to buy a piece of art. Put together a few thousand people, most of them paying an entry fee to enter the fair, an assortment of international dealers, and a huge diverse variety of art offerings and it’s an education in people watching.

The married couple:

“Do you like it?”

“Yeah, I like it- it’s just what we’ve been looking for.”

“Where would we put it?”

“We have a couple of spots that it’d fit.”

“Do you really like it.”

“Yeah, how about you?”

“Yeah, I kinda of like it.”

“Should we get it?”

“If you want it.”

(five minutes later)

“Let’s think about it.”

“OK” [To me] “Do you have a business card?”

The couple (not married):

Her: “Do you like it?”

Him: “Sssoright”

Her: “Where would we put it?”

Him: “Dunno.”

Her: “Do you really like it.”

Him: “So’OK.. Yeah, how about you?”

Her: “Yeah, I kinda, sorta, really like it.”

Him: “Dunno though”

Her: “What? You don’t like it?”

Him: “If you want it.”

(5 minutes later)

Him: “Let’s think about it.”

Her or Him: “OK” [To me] “Do you have a business card?”

The Single Woman (SW) with a Woman Friend:

SW: “WOW! Now, I really like this!”

Friend: “Yeah… it’s nice”

SW: “It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for!”

Friend: “I have a friend who does work just like this…”

SW: “I am really drawn to it!”

Friend: “Are you really sure you like it?”

SW: “Uh – yeah!…why? Don’t you like it?”

Friend: “Yeah… it’s OK”

SW: “I think it’s really good… I think it’s the first piece in this whole show that I really like.”

Friend: “There’s a few more booths we haven’t seen.”

SW: “I think I’m going to buy this.”

Friend: “Are you sure?”

SW: “Uh – yeah!… It’s a good price too…. why? Don’t you like it?”

(5 minutes later)

SW: “Do you have a business card?”

The Single Woman (SW) with a Man Friend:

SW: “WOW! Now, I really like this!”

Friend: “Yeah… Cool”

SW: “It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for!”

Friend: “I think it’s a lithograph” [it’s actually a charcoal]

SW: “I am really drawn to it!”

Friend: “Are you really sure you like it?”

SW: “Uh – yeah!…why? Don’t you like it?”

Friend: “I have something like it… I got it cheaper though…”

SW: “I think it’s really good… I think it’s the first piece in this whole show that I really like.”

Friend: “You like lithographs?”

SW: “I think I’m going to buy this.”

Friend: “Are you sure?”

SW: “Uh – yeah!… It’s a good price too…. why? Don’t you like it?”

(five minutes later)

SW: “Do you have a business card?”

The Single Focus Dream Buyer:

[Walks straight up to one piece, never looks at the rest of the work in your booth]

“I’ll take this”

[Me] “Thank you… it’s a very striking charcoal drawing – will be that be a check or charge?”

“Charge”

[Me] “I can send you more information on this artist…”

“That will be great – I love this work – it’s exactly what I’m interested in!”

[Me] “I have a few more pieces here, would you like to see them?”

“No, thanks…”

The “I’m glad you’re here guy (IGYHG)”:

IGYHG: “Hey! I’ve been looking for you!”

[Me]: “Hi, how are you?”

IGYHG: “… been walking this whole fair looking for you!”

[Me]: “Yeah… lots of dealers this year… glad you found us!”

IGYHG: “Howsa been goin’?”

[Me]: “Yes… quite good actually…”

IGYHG: “Well, let me look at what you’ve got!”

[3 minutes later]

IGYHG: “Well… I’m glad you’re here… see ya next year!”



The “I Shudda Bought It Last Year Guy (Shudda)”:

Shudda: “Hey! You’re here again!”

[Me]: “Hi, how are you? Yeah… It’s our 7th year here…”

Shudda: “… been walking this whole fair looking for you!”

[Me]: “Yeah… lots of dealers this year… glad you found us!”

Shudda: “Howsa been goin’?”

[Me]: “Yes… quite good actually…”

Shudda: “Well, let me look at what you’ve got!”

[three minutes later]

Shudda: “Where’s that really good watercolor of the fill-in-the-blank?”

[Me]: “Uh… I sold it last year – but I have a few more pieces by that artist.”

Shudda: “Ah! – I really wanted that one! Do you have another one?”

[Me]: “Well, no… it was an original watercolor, and I sold it; but I have —“

Shudda: “I really wanted that piece; and it was a good price too…”

[Me]: “Maybe you’d like some of his new work…”

Shudda: “I shudda bought it last year”

[Walks away]

Shudda: “You gonna be here next year?”

The “Where’s That Piece Guy (WTP)”:

WTP: “Hey! You’re here again!”

[Me]: “Hi, how are you? Yeah… It’s our 7th year here…”

WTP: “… been walking this whole fair specifically looking for you!”

[Me]: “Yeah…lots of dealers this year… glad you found us!”

WTP: “Howsa been goin’?”

[Me]: “Yes… quite good actually…”

WTP: “OK… last year I saw this piece… it was a fill-in-the-bank and I should have bought it then! “

[Me]: “Yeah… that is a nice piece.”

WTP: “I’ve been thinking about it for a whole year”

[Looks around the booth and doesn’t see it]

WTP: “Do you still have it?”

[From here there are two paths…]

Path One –

[Me]: “Uh… I sold it last year – but I have a few more pieces by that artist.”

WTP: “Ah! – I really wanted that one! Do you have another one?”

[Me]: “Well, no…it was an original watercolor, and I sold it; but I have —“

WTP: “I really wanted that piece; and it was a good price too…”

[Me]: “Maybe you’d like some of his new work…”

WTP: “I shudda bought it last year”

[Walks away]

WTP: “You gonna be here next year?”

Path Two

[Me]: “Let me get it for you… I have it in the back!”

WTP: “Great”

[I bring it out and give to WTP]

WTP: “Yeah this is it! It’s great!”

[Me]: “This artist has done really well this last year and —“

WTP: [Handing it back] “Excellent! I’m glad you still have it… until what time are you going to be here?”