Behind the Bar: Andrew Bryan

by

Andrew Bryan

The Irish Whisper

177 Fleet Street

National Harbor

301-909-8859

Andrew serves up the traditional Guinness Pint and a shot of Jameson

How did you get started in the bartending business?

My family has owned and operated one of the oldest bar/restaurants in college park MD, cornerstone since the 70’s when it was the Rendezvous. I worked there when I was in high school doing maintenance and once I was 18 I started bar backing and eventually worked my way up to bartender and I’ve been a bartender ever since.

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

My biggest bar pet peeve is people who are inconsiderate of other guests. Being in their space or being too loud and obnoxious when others are trying to enjoy their time out.

What is cleverest attempt a customer has made to garner a free drink from you?

I like really classic cheesy pickup lines. I would say the best was when I was first starting out and a girl came up and said “hey, you look like I could use a drink.” Twirled her hair and batted her eyes. That was worth a vodka cranberry. The best part though was right after that, a drunk college guy came up and used the exact same song and dance followed with “hey, it worked for her!” He also got a vodka cranberry.

What is the best and or worst pick up line you have heard while behind the bar?

Like I said before, I like cheesy pickup lines so they’re already kind of the best and worst. The best is when someone gets totally shot down when they try one. The delivery has to be right. A guy once tried the old “is that a mirror in your pocket? Cause I can see myself in your pants.” That got him a quick slap and everyone had a nice laugh.

Tell us about an interesting encounter you have had with a customer(s).

The most interesting encounter I have had with customers would have to be the ones where we hit it off with a nice conversation and then actually become friends. I have a few really close friends that were made from behind the bar and we are still friends to this day.

If you could have a drink with anyone in the world, both past and present, who would that be?

If I could hang and have a drink with anyone it would probably be James Franco because I think his humor and mine are super similar and he seems like a totally kick ass dude. Then we would become best friends and that would mean Seth Rogan would hang with us also…..that’s just two for one right there.

Andrew’s schedule varies from week to week but he is typically behind the bar a few weekdays and a weekend night or two.

