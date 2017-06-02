by

RiverView Ballroom Unveiled

By Rachel Dinbokowitz

The Capital Region’s First Infinity Ballroom Debuts in National Harbor

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center’s highly anticipated waterfront venue, RiverView Ballroom, was unveiled in mid-May during an intimate opening ceremony in National Harbor. The 16,000 square foot ballroom is set to be the Capital Region’s premiere event venue for weddings, galas, corporate and social functions.

RiverView Ballroom is being dubbed the Washington, D.C. area’s first infinity ballroom, as guests will feel as if they are floating on top of the Potomac River. The venue also provides column-free, unobstructed panoramic views from its 270-degree floor-to-ceiling windows.

The contemporary waterfront ballroom in National Harbor is designed to provide event-goers their own private venue outside of Gaylord National’s main meeting hub. The ballroom comes well equipped with cutting-edge technology, impeccable service, custom menu experiences and the best views, bar none, in the Capital Region.

On top of its 16,000 square feet of meeting space, the ballroom also provides two outdoor terraces equaling more than 10,000 square feet of space. These terraces offer even more versatility for guests interested in both indoor and outdoor functions with an equally stunning backdrop.

When it comes to food, planners can choose from new, interactive menu experiences designed around fresh, local fare with a focus on sustainability. Gaylord National’s executive chef curated themed menus that include Penang and Malaysian, Cuban, Southern Barbeque, and Chesapeake Bay flavors – all of which offer expert culinarians and mixologists to assist attendees in making their own dining creations for a more experiential event.

With the addition of RiverView Ballroom, Gaylord National now offers five ballrooms and more than 600,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible meeting space – keeping the hotel as the largest non-gaming resort and convention center on the East Coast.

For additional information about RiverView Ballroom at Gaylord National Resort or to book an event, visit www.GaylordNationalRiverViewBallroom.com or call 301-965-2300.