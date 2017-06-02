National Harbor June Calendar

National Harbor Calendar 6-17
The Plaza is a Busy Place!
FREE FITNESS CLASSES
On the Plaza
Through October
Participate in a free fitness classes on the Plaza brought to you by No Excuse Workout. All classes run from 7-8 pm except Saturday morning yoga that runs from 10-11 am.
Mondays – CardioHIT
Tuesdays – Kickboxing
Wednesdays – Zumba
Saturdays – Yoga
(Please refer to National Harbor’s Facebook page for any weather related cancellations.)
MOVIES ON THE POTOMAC
Through September
Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than a date night at National Harbor. Join us on the Plaza every Thursday night – Date Night Style – and Sundays – Family Night Style!
Please note that movies will begin at 6 pm on Sundays and 7 pm on Thursdays and will be shown once, so end times may vary with each movie. Double Features start at 4 pm. A schedule of movies to be shown can be viewed below.
Date Night Screenings:
1st– Dream Girls
8th – The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
15th – Sully
22nd – Passengers
29th – Hitch
Family Night Screenings:
4th – Moana
11th – The Princess & the Frog
18th – Jungle 2 Jungle
25th – DOUBLE FEATURE: Babe & Sing*
SUMMER FRIDAYS ARE BACK!
Through September 29th
4 pm- 8 pm
Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!
SUNSET CONCERT SERIES
Saturdays
Through September 23rd
7 pm
World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor will stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss these FREE shows on the Plaza stage.
10th – Air Force Airmen of Note
17th – Army Singing Sergeants
24th – Air Force Airmen of Note
July 1st – Concert Band & Singing Sergeants
*Please note that times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. Updates will be made via social media, so please make sure to follow the Harbor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates!
FARMERS MARKET RETURNS
American Way
Saturdays and Sundays
Through October
10am-5pm
Miller Farms Farmer’s Market returns to National Harbor with their wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beautiful flowers and plants, and much more. Located on American Way by the fountain. Miller Farms is a 267-acre farm in Clinton, MD that has been family owned and operated since 1840.
16th & 17TH
BEER, BOURBON & BBQ FESTIVAL
On the Plateau
Friday – 6:00 pm – 10 pm
Saturday – 12 Noon- 6 pm
THIS IS THE ORIGINAL, PREMIERE, THE ONE THAT STARTED IT ALL! No other event in the country beats the best. Join us at the festival for a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbecue eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE –TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon. Some of the best barbecue vendors are on-site if you get hungry all while enjoying seminars in the tasting theater and LIVE music all day. Ticket info: beerandbourbon.com/national-harbor
Leave a Reply