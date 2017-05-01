by

By Lani Gering

Silver Parrot – Uniquely Sterling….Silver and Stones!

The Silver Parrot Jewelry Boutique, located in the coveted 100 block of King Street, has been a fixture in Alexandria since it was established in 1977. This unique business came from humble beginnings, with the founder starting out as a street vendor in Washington, D.C. Now forty years later, the Silver Parrot is not only well established, but also well-known as a shopping destination for locals and visitors alike.

I had the pleasure of meeting the current owner of the Silver Parrot, Patrick Dunn. Before buying this jewelry boutique in 2006, Patrick worked in software development. He and his wife, Holly, had always planned to be business owners, and were inspired when they learned that the Silver Parrot was on the market. While they found this was the perfect opportunity to be in business for themselves, Holly has kept her position in the corporate world and Pat has taken on the role of proprietor. They are looking forward to the boost in the economy that the waterfront rehabilitation will bring in the very near future and to the day when they can both spend their time at the store.

Their unique pieces and personalized service are what set the Silver Parrot apart from other boutique jewelry stores. Patrick ensures that the shelves at the Silver Parrot are stocked to satisfy every style and budget. The wide selection of jewelry is handcrafted by over 100 different designers, and comes from a variety of 20 or so countries including Indonesia, Nepal, Mexico, Turkey, China, India, the Native American Nations, and the United States. The variety of gem stone pieces here is very impressive as well. I am a big fan of turquoise and pieces with a Southwestern flair and this store has a fantastic selection. We will let the photos on this page tell the story.

It is no secret that the Silver Parrot has a loyal following in Old Town. Perhaps the greatest attributor to this is the shopping experience itself. Patrick and his staff know their customers by name, and make the Silver Parrot a destination for any occasion. I have been a loyal customer of Silver Parrot and have been the lucky recipient of several beautiful pieces from friends who have been regular customers for decades. It is refreshing to be in such an inviting environment with a true neighborhood feel. This “mom and pop shop” puts their customers first and continue to contribute to King Street’s charm.

So, whether you are seeking a gift for someone special or a special gift for yourself, the Silver Parrot is ready to help you in your search. Be sure to visit the store, the website, or their Facebook page to learn more!

Silver Parrot

113 King Street

Old Town Alexandria

703-549-8530

Silverparrot.com

Publishers Note: Special thanks to Elizabeth Jones for her research and input to this profile.