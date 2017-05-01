King Street Cats Adoption Calendar for May 2017
For details please see our Website: www.kingstreetcats.org
Or contact us via email at: contact@kingstreetcats.org
King Street Cats
25 Dove Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm
Petvalu
Bradlee Shopping Center, 3652 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302
Saturday May 6 and Sunday 7, and Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 from 1pm-4pm
Petco Unleashed
1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202
Saturday May 6 and Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 from 1pm-4pm
Petco Unleashed
1855 Wisconsin Avenue, Washington, DC 20007
Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 from 12pm-3pm
The Dog Park
705 King Street, Alexandria, VA22314
Saturday May 13 from 1pm-4pm
Natures Nibbles
2601 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Saturday May 13 and Saturday May 27 from 1pm-4pm
Are you or someone you know free during weekday mornings? King Street Cats is looking for weekday morning caregivers and vet taxis to transport our cats to the vet. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.
King Street Cats is looking for foster homes! You provide the spare room and TLC and we can provide food, litter and all vetting. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.
Leave a Reply