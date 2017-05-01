Publisher’s Notes

by

By Bob Tagert

April Showers Bring May Flowers! Even though the cherry blossoms took a beating this year, it appears that the much needed rain we got in the last days of April did indeed bring out the spring foliage in full force. Take a drive anywhere and check out the beautiful landscapes. Speaking of which, this months’ Road Trip took us up to Frederick, Maryland and the Frederick Craft Spirits Festival. There are some good brews cooking in our neighboring state. While there we decided to explore the little towns and the countryside. We discovered the Thurmont Bar & Grill and the beautiful Springfield Manor…what a beautiful drive…check it out.

Doug Coleman’s Civil Discourse column reminds us that the remains of the Civil War are all around us waiting to go off and Sarah Becker’s A Bit of History keeps us steeped in history in her column.

We celebrate Cinco de Mayo by featuring Los Tios in Del Ray in Dining Out and pay tribute to Mother’s Day and Memorial Day with pages dedicated to both. Flanders Fields is one of my favorite poems and holds a special place in my heart. We hope you enjoy both tributes. Lori Welch waxes poetic about some of the trials and tribulations of getting “older” in Open Space. This and much more await inside…..read on.

Here is hoping you celebrate the month of May in a big way….treat yourself to a Margarita, give your Mom a hug and pay tribute to our Veterans!