April Alexandria Events!

84th Annual Alexandria Historic Homes & Garden Tour

April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: $45 in advance; $55 day of; $25 for single site admission

Various locations throughout Old Town Alexandria

703-838-5005

http://www.VAGardenWeek.org

On April 22nd, five of Old Town Alexandria’s finest private homes and gardens will open to the public as part of the 84th Historic Garden Week, the oldest and largest house and garden tour in the nation. The homes will feature beautiful flower arrangements created by the members of the Garden Club of Alexandria and The Hunting Creek Garden Club, which are sponsoring the tour, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Marketplace at The Athenaeum, boutique shopping, and fine dining are just steps away. In addition, the tour ticket allows access to two Garden Club of Virginia restoration projects, George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens and Green Spring Gardens, in addition to other local properties of historic interest.

Carlyle House Garden Day Herb & Craft Sale

April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free; $5 to tour house; free tours with Alexandria Garden Day ticket

Carlyle House Historic Park, 121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

http://www.carlylehouse.org

Come celebrate spring with the Friends of Carlyle House’s Annual Garden Day Herb & Craft Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Tour Carlyle House, the actual site of the Mansion House Hospital featured in the PBS drama MERCY STREET. Purchase culinary and decorative herbs, plants, and flowers raised in Mount Vernon’s greenhouses. Bring your gardening questions to the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia. Enjoy live musical entertainment throughout the day, a bake sale, book sale, white elephant table, and more. Proceeds benefit Carlyle House. This event is free, however admission to the Carlyle House museum is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and free for Friends of Carlyle House or with your Alexandria Garden Day ticket. This event will take place rain or shine.

33rd Annual George Washington Parkway Classic 10 Mile, 5K and Kids Dash

April 23, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Admission: $10-$80

Old Town Alexandria; starting places vary

http://www.RunPacers.com/race/parkway-classic

The George Washington Parkway Classic is Alexandria’s hometown race, and so much more, with the Parkway route connecting two of the area’s most historic spots. The starting gun (sadly, there is no musket) fires steps from the picturesque George Washington’s Mount Vernon. From there, you’ll travel down the tree-lined George Washington Memorial Parkway to another area associated with Washington, charming Old Town, Alexandria. In addition to the 10 mile distance, a 5K and kids dash are available. The George Washington Parkway Classic supports the Boys and Girls Club of Alexandria and has been voted a favorite spring race by RunWashington Magazine. Join Pacers Running for the 33rd Annual George Washington Parkway Classic!

Spring MERCY STREET-inspired Tours, Exhibits and Events

Ongoing

Admission: Varies depending on the activity

Various locations throughout Alexandria, VA

http://www.visitalexandriava.com/mercystreet

Fans of the PBS Civil War-era drama MERCY STREET are invited to learn about the real sites and stories that inspired the show with spring tours, exhibits and events in historic Alexandria, Virginia, including a new exhibit of costumes from the show plus 12 tours inspired by the series. From walking tours of the city to in-depth tours of historic sites to special events that focus on Civil War-era cultural customs including fashion, food, and music, fans will uncover the real people behind the characters on the show, the realities of Civil War medicine, the changing roles for women, and the breakthrough experience of enslaved African-Americans claiming their freedom.

MORE SPRING EVENTS AND TOURS:

Concerts with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra

April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m., April 2, 2017 at 3 p.m. & May 20, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Admission: $5 for youth 18 and under; $10 for students with IDs; $20-$80 for adults

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall & Arts Center, 4915 E. Campus Lane

703-548-0885

http://www.AlexSym.org

The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra will feature two spring concerts this year. Bernstein featuresthe Choral Arts Society of Washington and Artistic Director Scott Tucker weaving an evening of masterworks with the Choral Arts Chamber Singers. One of his finest liturgal works, written for “troubled times,” Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass triumphantly marries the chorus and orchestra. Also on the program: Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, Brahms’ Nanie and Variations on a Theme by Haydn. In New World Symphony, the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap conductor Emil de Cou presents Dvorak’s epic Symphony No. 9 (From the New World). Written as both a tribute to his immigrant roots and his adopted homeland, this American-inspired work borrows from Native American song, African-American spirituals, Scottish melodies and Dvorak’s own Czech folk traditions.

18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lee-Fendall House

April 14-16, 2017

Egg hunts begins Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 & 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 12:30 & 2:30 p.m.

Admission: $12 for kids 10 and under; $5 for adults; free for Friends of Lee-Fendall House

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, 614 Oronoco St.

703-548-1789

http://www.LeeFendallHouse.org

To celebrate Easter, the Lee-Fendall House Museum’s gardens will be filled with hundreds of colorful, toy-filled Easter eggs in addition to activities like crafts, snacks and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Open to children ages 10 and under and their families. Tickets are available online.

Time & Place Performance

April 23, 2017 from 1-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, 134 N. Royal St.

703-746-4242

http://www.alexandriava.gov/gadsbystavern

Artist Sheldon Scott’s immersive performance art installation uses the history of the harvesting of ice from the Potomac River and the storage and use of ice at Gadsby’s as a starting point. The performance examines the historic relationship of the Potomac River and the people of Alexandria, and the contemporary utility of the river as a resource. Performance begins at the waterfront and culminates at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, 134 N. Royal Street. Viewers may view the performance anywhere along the route.

Find more spring events at http://www.visitalexandriava.com/spring