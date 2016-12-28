by

King Street Cats Adoption Calendar for January 2017

For details please see our Website: www.kingstreetcats.org

Or contact us via email at: contact@kingstreetcats.org

King Street Cats

25 Dove Street

Alexandria, VA

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1.30pm-4.30pm

Pro Feed

Bradlee Shopping Center

3690 King St.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm

Petco Unleashed

1101 S Joyce St.

Arlington

Saturday, January 7 and Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 from 1pm-4pm

The Dog Park

705 King Street

Alexandria

Saturday, January 14 from 1pm-4pm

Are you or someone you know free during weekday mornings? King Street Cats is looking for weekday morning caregivers and vet taxis to transport our cats to the vet. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.

King Street Cats is looking for foster homes! You provide the spare room and TLC and we can provide food, litter and all vetting. Please email: contact@kingstreetcats.org for details.