31 Wishes for 2017

By Peggie Arvidson

I wish you a year of joy in all circumstances. I know this is a tough wish. And you may not want it for yourself and that’s okay. I wish for you a year with the inner space to know what you want, why you want it and to be perfectly okay with whatever it is that you desire. I wish for you a year filled with the small whisper of love in your most unlovable moments. (That whisper comes from you, by the way). I wish for you a year of a daily smidgen of stillness so you can come home to the truth of your magic. I wish for you a year, not without its share of challenges, for you to have the capacity to find yourself in the midst of the storm. For you to see the strength you have that is beyond any measure you imagined. I wish for you a year of gentle moments with the people you love. The gentle moments are the ones we often miss while going after the next big thing or experience, and they are as important to your journey as the “big” moments. I wish for you a year filled with friends and laughter gathered around a table full of food a drink that you love. I wish for you neighbors who support you even when you think you don’t need to be supported. I wish for you a year when you believe you can do whatever you set your mind to, no matter what the past has been. I wish for you a year of being present. A year where you neither spend time looking back nor forward, but you show up, where you are and find the magic right there. I wish for you a year of little and big adventures with the people you love, with new friends, with strangers and most importantly with yourself. Take yourself to lunch at a new place, go visit a museum you’ve always wanted to see and explore a new neighborhood on your vacation. I wish for you a year of music that soothes you and music that challenges you. I wish for you that this year you pick up an instrument you played when you were younger – not to perfect it – but to find wonder and the magic of your own creativity. I wish for you a year of reflection without melancholy. I wish for you a year of holding hands with all the people you love. I wish for you a year of face to face conversations with friends, colleagues and family. I wish for you a year of resisting the news. I wish for you a year of traveling outside your comfort zone, even if that looks like simply leaving your county. I wish for you a year of forgiveness, of yourself and for yourself. I wish for you a year of dressing up because it makes you feel good, dressing down without feeling guilty and generally dressing to please no one but yourself. I wish for you a year of speaking your truth, even when it feels uncomfortable. I wish for you a year of deep listening no matter who is speaking to you. I wish for you a year of looking into the eyes of the humans and animals around you and seeing the truth that lives there. I wish for you a year of trying new things to stretch your boundaries. I wish for you a year of facing the uncomfortable pauses with grace and dignity. I wish for you a year of peace in difficult moments. I wish for you a year of having the wisdom to find your breath when you feel overwhelmed. I wish for you a year of serendipity. I wish for you a year of new friends and old that help you see your reflection in their brilliance. I wish for you a year of courage to face what needs facing. I wish for you a year of love, no matter how much fear tries to get in.

This is in no way an exhaustive list of my wishes for you in 2017. After the tumultuous personal and world events of 2016, this is our opportunity to find the ways we can bear witness to the good.

It won’t always be easy, but invite you to make a commitment to yourself to end each day with a brief list of the ways you found the good, so that you can wake up ready to move into the next.

Stay kind dear Readers. Stay Kind.