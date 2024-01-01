2023…A Whirlwind of a Year!

By Bob Tagert

As most of our regular readers know, we take a Road Trip each month to reveal the wonderful towns and sights in the DelMarVa area. As is our custom, in January we recap our trips from the previous year.

February – Western Shore

Last February we hit the western shore and started in Deale, Maryland with our destination being Annapolis. Our first stop was a waterman’s kind of place from way back…Happy Harbor. Happy Harbor is located on Tracy’s Creek and has been there as long as I can remember. This place is alive with locals, nicely priced drinks and entertainment. Our next stop was Skipper’s Pier on the other side of the creek and farther down the road. Skipper’s Pier is another local destination but also draws folks from far away, like us. The new owners had upticked the place and closed in the outdoor bar on the dock. This is the place for crabs of any type. Our final stop before Annapolis was Pirates Cove on the West River. Pirates Cove is a classic waterside restaurant. The outdoor deck is the dock that juts out into the West River with plenty of boats of all kinds but mostly sail. This place is packed with locals, watermen and recreational boaters. This is a great place to spend an entire afternoon Island style.

Once in Annapolis we checked into the Calvert House, one of the trio of Historic Inns of Annapolis. Our first stop was Dick Franyo’s Boatyard Bar and Grill. Technically we are in Eastport across Spa Creek from Annapolis but still a major part of the whole. The Boatyard Bar and Grill is a staple of the sailing racing of Annapolis. Our final stop in Eastport was Davis Pub. Davis is an original to the area. The first or last stop for locals, you can always find someone you know here and a lot of Alexandrians know of this watering hole. As their saying goes, “Where there are no strangers, just friends you haven’t met”. Try the Baltimore style steamed shrimp!

March – Inn at Tabbs Creek

We made the drive to Mathews, Virginia and The Inn at Tabbs Creek. After years of sailing in the waters of the DMV, I had heard all of the stories of the rich maritime history of Mathews. This theme is transferred to the Inn. The main house is a circa late 1600’s wooden structure which was built by one of the local boat builders. It is known that one of the former owners was a boat captain. The main house makes a strong statement from the outside, but once inside you will notice the hardwood floors and sturdy staircase leading to the upstairs bedrooms. The first floor houses the kitchen and dining room as well as an intimate study with two over stuffed brown leather sofas, a TV, a wall case of books and a gas fireplace for those chilly nights. The back yard has a nice firepit that sits along Tabbs creek. Firewood is stacked every night so all one needs to do is light the prepared kindling for a nice fire. Our hosts, Greg and Lori Dusenberry were wonderful and made the best breakfasts we have ever had.

We ventured to the Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill while in town. It was just what you would expect…good drink, great food and friendly folks. The following day we drove to Deltaville, home of Norton Yachts and the Deltaville Marine Museum. On our second night we went to the White Dog Bistro in the town of Mathews. This was an unexpected pleasure…I would think it was in the city rather than a short drive to the Chesapeake Bay. Mathews and the Inn at Tabbs Creek has it all.

April – Two Days in the Country

We decided that it was a good time to return to the Blue Ridge Mountains and what lies between. Those of you who read our publication regularly know that we love the Blue Ridge and the Shenandoah Valley. This trip we decided to spend two days discovering and revisiting the many attractions, so we made our reservations at The Cottage at 29 Main in Sperryville.

Our first stop on the way out was Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane. On these cold January days Barrel Oak has the absolute best stone fireplace. Their wines are always a hit as well as their brewery. Something for everyone.

Our next stop was Linden Vineyards in Linden, Viginia. Always considered one of Virginia’s best wineries, founder Jim Law has certainly put the effort into this property. Their wines are very good and although the tasting room is not huge, it is much to my liking and very comfortable.

From Linden we headed to Flint Hill and the new Dark Horse Irish Pub. Formerly Griffin Tavern, The Dark Horse is a great destination and perfect for lunch, dinner or brunch. From Dark Horse we headed to The Corner Store in Sperryvillle to pick up something for dinner and made our way to 29 Main.

The next day we stopped in to see our pals at Copper Fox Distillery. We enjoyed a few cocktails and chatted with the onsite partner, Sean McCaskey. Copper Fox alone is reason enough to visit Sperryville.

We made our way to Washington and had lunch at Patty O’s Cafe, the little sister to the Inn at Little Washington. Our last stop was Pearmund Cellars outside of Warrenton. We were just by there last month and they have it all set up for some outdoor wintertime fun!

May – Ocean Front Bound

The Atlantic Ocean was calling to us so we headed east to Rehoboth and Dewey Beach in southern Delaware. We like to visit here before the season really starts hopping. We once again stayed at the beautiful Boardwalk Plaza Hotel on the waterfront. As we were a little early for check-in we decided to stop at a favorite, the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach. Unfortunately, we were a day early before they opened for the season, so we went across the street to Woody’s Dewey Beach. Woody’s was a good find as it was casual, nice big bar an a lot of friendly folks. After a bite to eat and a nice rum drink we headed to the Plaza.

The Plaza is located on the boardwalk and a few blocks from the heart of town. The Plaza is a Victorian style hotel with a lot of class. Th lobby is beautiful and you will be greeted by the three resident parrots. We scored a room on the fourth floor which is reserved for adults and has access to the rooftop which also has a hot tub. During the summer this is a nice escape from kids. The hotel has an indoor pool that flows into an outdoor soaking pool. The hotel also has a beautiful full- service restaurant, Victorias and a fun little pub next to it.

After resting and changing clothes we ventured out. Our first stop was the Purple Parrot, another of our favorites. After a cocktail there we went to a new place…the Nalu Surf Bar which in Hawaiian means wave surge or wave. This place was great…you would think you were in Hawaii. The whole restaurant has a Tiki feel and the walls are adorned with paintings of huge waves, the bar top looks like a wave under glass and the happy hour Mai Thai is only $6 with a dollop of dark rum on the top. Their specialty is grilled bacon wrapped pineapple…fantastic.

When we left the next day we stopped into the Starboard to pay our respects and have a Bloody Mary before heading home.

June – Page County and Shadow Mountain Escape

The June trek into the Blue Ridge found us, over the mountains at Thornton Gap and on to Luray. Our first stop and our overnight accommodation was Shadow Mountain Escape. Shadow Mountain is on the Shenandoah side of the mountain and was built and is owned by Ralph and Karen Riddle. Ralph and Karen had a dream of building a couples retreat and building timber frame cabins and both dreams came true. On their 25-acre property they have built their home as well as four beautiful cabins. Inspired by their European heritage and many years of living in Europe they have brought a touch of traditional Europe to the Blue Ridge Mountains. While the cabins are fantastic, the best part of staying here is Karen and Ralph. They are two of the coolest people you will meet anywhere. The four of us took a drive into Luray to visit the revitalized downtown. Our first stop was the Blue Shepherd Distillery on Main Street. Alex and Sara Coby bought an old school speed shop and garage and converted it into a fun and eclectic space. Our next stop was the Watch & Warrant Restaurant and Bar in the heart of town. This new addition is inspired by the exuberance of the Roaring 20’s.

The main attraction of Luray is, of course, the Caverns. It is worth a day to explore the Luray Caverns.

July – Batter Up!

In July we were feeling really nostalgic for a good old fashioned summertime day trip that pretty much anybody can afford. These adventures are few and far between in this area. We opted to go to a minor league baseball game in Bowie, Maryland…Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie! The Bowie Baysox are the Double

A farm team of the Baltimore Orioles. The guys are not “major league” yet but they all pass through this stage. At a minor league game, you can see good baseball and future stars for a few dollars. It was certainly entertaining. I now understand where team mascots got their training. In the coming years the first-round draft choices by both the Nationals and Orioles will be playing in the major leagues. Go see them before they become the next perennial All Stars.

August – Who Says You Can’t Go Back?

With the record heat last year, we decided to make the August Road Trip to my old stomping grounds…Ocean City, Maryland. Growing up in Maryland during the 60’s and 70’s, Ocean City was THE place to go. Whether it be high school trips or later, family gatherings at the shore. A lot of memories were made and going back, standing on the beach, the memories come rushing back like the surf coming in.

On this trip we were lucky enough to stay with a longtime friend at her condo. Upon our arrival we met her at the Jungle Bar, an expansive outdoor bar on a huge concrete patio featuring a plethora of adult beverages and food choices. A local band, Hot Sauce, was playing island music. We had arrived. We tried to make it a point to hit up some locals kind of spots on this trip under the advice of our pal, we went to Ponzetti’s, a small pizza place located in a small strip mall since 1962 and Matteo’s Salsa Loco and Jimmy’s Kitchen on Coastal Highway.

The next day I returned to an old favorite, Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick, Delaware. I remember when this destination restaurant was first built on the canal. Today it is huge and a popular gathering spot. We finally made our way to the beach later that day. It was as if time stood still. The only thing that changed was me.

September – Destination Shepherd’s Old Field Market!

Southern Maryland is always a go-to for Road Trip subject matter and most times we don’t get a chance to really “experience” the places we mention in the column. We remedied that in September when we headed south to Leonardtown, Maryland and Shepherd’s Old Field Market. We distribute the OTC at this location but have never spent a significant amount of time there. Lani had the pleasure of sitting down with Gerri LHeureux, the owner, and her right-hand woman and Director of SOF, Dawn Campbell on this visit. These two ladies love what they are doing and take great pride in the vendors that they welcome into the mix. They also have a fantastic sense of humor. I encourage you to look for the creative signage as you stroll around the space.

This market is ever evolving and every vendor fills a niche of their own. Gerri told us that they make every effort to be sure that each vendor has a particular ware that is unique only to them in order to avoid duplication. There truly is something for everybody in every price range. It doesn’t matter if you prefer the very eclectic or are on the very contemporary end of the scale, you will find something that you just can’t live without here.

October – Getting A Jump on the Leaf Peepers

We took our annual pre-leaf peeping Road Trip this year a little early in mid-September so the colors hadn’t really popped but Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park never disappoint no matter the time of year. We are very familiar with the drive and its surroundings since we deliver the Old Town Crier to this area each month and sometimes take a side trip on portions of it. The day we picked to focus on just the drive was a beautiful 72 degrees where there were a number of vehicles in both lines being admitted to the park. There is a fee (depends on the vehicle for price) to enter the park. I am lucky as I purchased a senior citizen pass many years ago for a mere $25 that allows any vehicle I am in and all occupants in free. This applies to ALL National Parks.

As we began our ascent on the mountains, after taking in the first few views at the overlooks we were soon farther up the mountain and in 68 degree temps. This is something to remember if you come in the cooler months…expect a temperature drop from 4 to 8 degrees. The shortest elevation is at the entrance at 561 feet at the entrance and the highest is Hawksbill at 4,050 feet. The area is resplendent with verdant forest and species such as white-tailed deer, black bear and red fox, not to mention the many smaller animals that scurry through and across the road. Because of the wildlife it is always wise to maintain the posted 35 MPH speed limit…after all, didn’t you come to see the scenery?

Shortly after entering the Park, you will come to a visitor’s center. This is a good stop to catch the view and learn more about the Drive and the overlooks. It is a good orientation point to begin your trip.

November – A Salute to the United States Army

Since we do the R&D for this column a month out and October is a very busy month, we decided that we wanted to do something that would honor our Veterans in the spirit of Veterans Day on the 11th and also keep us close to home. The DMV is ripe with places to visit to do just that. We ventured down Richmond Highway to the complex that is home to the National Museum of the Army. The complex sits on 84 acres across the highway from the Tulley Gate into Fort Belvoir. It isn’t a part of the base so don’t make that assumption like we did. Keep driving past that exit and follow the directions on your GPS app of choice and you will be good to go.

Since this fascinating museum is in our backyard I will not write much, but do yourself a favor and make the short drive to the Museum. Plan to spend the day. They have a great cafeteria for dining and tons of seats where you stop and rest and still enjoy the exhibits…as they say…”Every Soldier Has A Story”.

In December we did what we do every December…we stayed home in our beautiful Old Town Alexandria.

If you would like to read the full story on each of these destinations, log on to oldtowncrier.com and pull up the archived issue. The entire print version is available on the site as it the column on its own.

