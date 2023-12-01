Fondant Potatoes: A Delightful Twist on Spuds

By Chef Glenn Morel

Are you tired of the same old potato dishes? Looking to add some pizzazz to your Christmas dinner? Fondant potatoes provide a delicious and elegant twist to the humble spud. Seasoned with fragrant rosemary and thyme, these golden delights are sure to impress even the pickiest of eaters.

To embark on this culinary adventure, gather the following ingredients:

– 8 medium potatoes

– 1 tablespoon of olive oil

– 1 stick of unsalted butter, cubed

– 4 large garlic cloves, bashed

– 2 sprigs of rosemary

– 2 sprigs of thyme

– 1/2 cup of chicken or vegetable stock

Serves 6

Now, let’s get cooking!

Begin by slicing the ends off the potatoes, creating a flat surface on either side. Take a circular cookie cutter and cut out your perfect rounds. Depth is up to you and your cookie cutter but keep them consistent. Heat up the oil in a pan over medium-low heat. Once the oil is hot, place the potatoes cut-side down in the pan. Fry them for 5-7 minutes, or until they turn a deep golden brown. Once they’ve achieved the perfect color, flip them over and fry the other side. Now it’s time to introduce the star of the show: butter! Add the cubed butter to the pan and let it melt, enveloping the potatoes in its creamy goodness. Sprinkle the bashed garlic and fragrant herbs (rosemary and thyme) around the potatoes, allowing their flavors to infuse into every bite. Season generously with salt and pepper to enhance the taste. Carefully pour the chicken or vegetable stock around the potatoes, taking care to avoid any hot butter splashes. This will add moisture and depth of flavor to the dish. Cover the pan and let the fondant potatoes simmer gently for approximately 25-30 minutes, or until they become irresistibly tender. This slow cooking process allows the flavors to meld together harmoniously. Once the potatoes have reached their peak of deliciousness, it’s time to serve them up! Don’t forget to drizzle any remaining buttery goodness from the pan over the top for that extra touch of decadence.

And there you have it, a delightful twist on potatoes that will elevate any holiday dinner. Bon appétit!

About the Author: Glenn Morel is a producer turned chef. His website is www.ifihadachef.com. With experience in restaurants from Florida to Manhattan, he specializes in bringing his clients their very own personal chef for any special event. In addition to private parties of 12 (or more-or-less), he also offers catering for small and large groups. Chef Glenn works with you to create a customized menu and first-class event. He brings culinary professionals with him that dress appropriately and are experienced in handling food. They are also often trained mixologists and fine dining servers.

