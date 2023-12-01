Fishing for Holiday Gifts

By Steve Chaconas

Shopping for anglers is frustrating; but for people on the receiving end there’s a guaranteed stint in return lines! Choose gifts for on and off the water! Quality, comfort, and durability in a variety of enhanced materials make for long lasting gifts.

Since 1980, Simms anglers have perfected innovative fishing clothing, utilizing cutting edge materials with on the water testing. Simms Rogue Softshell Pants are perfect for cold weather. Wind-blocking, breathable, and DWR treated soft shell contains a non-bulky soft fleece interior for warmth. Secure riveted pockets are warm. Stow phone, pliers, or keys in a right thigh zippered pocket. Articulated knee panels are darted for mobility and back cuffs are reinforced. simmsfishing.com

In 1897 people were tough and clothes tougher. Filson became legendary to outdoor enthusiasts. Sewn in the USA Filson Rail Splitter jeans are ready for work. Tightly-woven denim with 100% cotton yarn provides natural durability and comfort. Rear pockets are double-layer reinforced. Leg holes fit over most boots. Heavy-duty zippered fly and metal wreath-button waist closure ensure longevity. Bar-tacked belt loops are sturdy. Filson’s tough clothing legacy withstands the tests of time and hard use. filson.com

Balanced for all-purpose Grundens Ballast Jacket is built with Primaloft Black insulation engineered to stay warm when wet. Light and thin, Primaloft Black offers best in class warmth. Cozy inside, tough outside, the Ballast has a rugged shell fabric with professional grade abrasion resistance 100% Nylon oxford full dull 400D coated with Durable Water Resistant (DWR) finish. Plenty of pockets: dual zippered chest, two hand warming, interior security. Interior knit cuffs beneath adjustable snap cuffs. Adjustable hood. Triple stitch seams. grundens.com

Fishouflage Waters Edge performance interlock fleece ½ zip jacket in several species specific Fishouflage camo patterns create unique performance casualwear gifts. Fishouflage’s soft brushed interior features advanced moisture-wicking for dryness, anti-microbial treatments for freshness, and UPF40+ ratings for sun protection. Stretch cuffs keep weather out. Fishouflage’s Waters Edge ½ Zip Jacket isn’t an old cotton pullover. fishouflage.com

Nothing feels better than merino wool, naturally providing warmth, breathability, and comfort. Minus33 Merino Wool clothing is naturally elastic for fit and comfort and nearly wrinkle free. Specializing in base layers, socks, headwear, and other apparel, Minus33’s Midweight Long Sleeve Henley is 100% merino wool. Naturally moisture wicking and odor resistant, the 3 button Henley is a great base or for everyday wear for fishing and any outdoor activity during fall, winter, and spring. Minus 33 merino wool fabric is comfortable whether hot, cool, wet, or dry. minus33.com

Gloves make a great stocking suffer. Durable and comfortable Minus33 Merino Wool fingerless gloves are great for fishing, hunting, biking, and even yard work, wicking away moisture in a warm glove that stretches for comfort and fit. Fingers are free to function. minus33.com

Finally, a working multi-tool. American made Gerber Dual Force is a functional stand-alone tool. Comparable to toolbox pliers, Gerber pliers are adjustable for a better grip and have a wire cutter and stripper. Of course, this tool has a legendary Gerber knife and saw positioned on the handle for ease of use. The screwdriver is amazing, positioned in line with the handle for best leverage and use. Two additional screwdriver tips are stored in a magnetic receptacle. Founded in 1939 and based in Portland, Oregon, customized Gerber innovative knives and problem solving tools are individualized gifts backed by Gerber’s limited lifetime warranty. gerbergear.com

Redington’s new Wrangler kits provide fly fishing quality and versatility. Award-winning Best Freshwater Rod at Confluence 2023 is ready to cast with six species specific, rods, reels, backing, fly line and leaders. Just add flies. Each component is high quality. 9’ rods have anodized reel seats and a fighting butt. The Crosswater Reel has a durable composite frame with a carbon disc drag. Paired with RIO Mainstream line, and RIO Powerflex Plus tapered leader, Wrangler kits are contained in a durable nylon carrying case. A reinforced cap protects rod sections. Ready for the river, Wrangler kits come with a lifetime warranty. farbank.com

Batteries operating trolling motors, electronics, livewells and firing up outboards can come up short. Power-Pole’s CHARGE Marine Power Management Station keeps batteries ready to perform as a traditional battery charger, charge-on-the-run, and emergency start system, in a compact and easy to install unit. CHARGE reserves power to crank outboards. CHARGE juices up boaters and every battery. power-pole.com

Nothing lasts longer or charges faster than made in America DEKA AGM deep cycle batteries. DEKAs withstand rough water, long trailering vibration and hold up without spilling or leaking in any weather. Santa brings piece of mind with DEKA batteries. eastpennmanufacturing.com

Gift certificates are great. Online, catalog and brick and mortar stores are loaded with outdoors gifts. But the best gift of all is time on the water. Find a buddy, a spouse and especially a child, and go fish!

Potomac River Bassing in DECEMBER

Target hard cover near drops as fish head into winter holes. Use spinning rods with faster reels and downsize to GAMMA 6-pound test Edge fluorocarbon as a main line or leader with 10-pound test GAMMA Torque braid.

Drop shot, shaky head, and split shot are best bets. Use 1/0 hooks along with 3/16-ounce Water Gremlin BullShot weights for drop shots and split shots. Try 3” avocado Stingray grubs on ¼ ounce ball head jigs, hair jigs with matching chunks and Mizmo tubes. Use slow horizontal presentations.

Time to tie on Silver Buddys, ½ ounce silver on sunny days and gold when cloudy. Use 10-pound test GAMMA EDGE on casting reels on rods with enough tip flex for casting and hook-setting backbone. A slow snap to barely bring Silver Buddys off the bottom and then a controlled drop will get cold water bass to bite.

Shallow cranks on 10-pound test EDGE work along warmed surfaces. Shad patterns in clearer water or sunny days, craws otherwise. Try suspending jerkbaits when water reaches 50 degrees.

About the Author: Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac River bass fishing guide. Potomac fishing reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

