This Bahamas All-Inclusive Resort Just Reopened!

By Caribbean Journal Staff

It’s the frontier of The Bahamas: the far-off island of San Salvador, a tiny destination with sparkling blue water, a remarkable history and some of the best diving and snorkeling on earth.

Now, the island’s biggest hotel is open again, with the relaunch of the Club Med Columbus all-inclusive resort.

The property, which just reopened its doors for the season this weekend, is set on 1,500 feet of beachfront on San Salvador’s coastline.

The resort has a total of nearly 240 rooms, set across a collection of two-story bungalows.

There are several dining options, from La Pinta, a beach lounge with all-day dining, now offering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

The main restaurant, Christopher’s, is also adding new plant-based menu items following a training led by noted vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli.

The resort has also enhanced its wellness program, with a new “Wellness Fusion” program including comprehensive yoga, meditation, moonlit massages and holistic treatments at the Club Med Spa by Sothys.

The resort also has a partnership with Only Blue Diving to help discover the island’s undersea world.

San Salvador is best known as the landing point of Christopher Columbus on his initial voyage to the New World in 1492, a moment marked by a monument that can be accessed only by snorkeling or diving.

The water in San Salvador is spectacular.

If you’re looking for a smaller option, the island also has a handful of boutique hotels, none better than the beachfront resort called The Sands.

Bahamasair flies nonstop between Miami and San Salvador.

For more, visit the Club Med Columbus at clubmed.us.

Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

