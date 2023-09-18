Fall Events Feature Art Festivals, Historic Homes Tour and More

Autumn brings favorite art events, outdoor festivals, Halloween haunts and bright-hued foliage to Alexandria, Virginia, located minutes from Washington D.C., on the Potomac River. Voted one of Travel + Leisure’s Best Cities in the U.S. 2023, Alexandria boasts beautifully preserved historic architecture to enjoy on the 81st Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour or during a goosebumps-inducing Ghost & Graveyard Tour. Browse al fresco art festivals including the 21st Annual Alexandria Art Festival in Carlyle and Del Ray’s 28th Annual Art on the Avenue, plus attend ever-popular autumn events at George Washington’s Mount Vernon like the Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour.

Dive deeper into fall events and activities in Alexandria with the listings below and at VisitAlexandria.com/Fall.

21st

Taste of Old Town North



4 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N. Royal St

oldtownnorth.org

Head to Montgomery Park for a celebration of greater Old Town North featuring local businesses including restaurants like Jula’s on the Potomac, Hank’s Oyster Bar, St. Elmo’s and Yunnan by Potomac Noodle House. Plus, enjoy music from New Breed Soul Consortium, formerly Three Man Soul Machine, and Sally and the Mander. Rain date is September 28.

23rd

81st Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $45 per person

Various locations throughout Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314

thetwig.org/homes-tour

The Twig, The Junior Auxiliary of Inova Alexandria Hospital, proudly announces the 81st Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour to be held on Saturday, September 23. New this year, a digital tour book guiding participants through the homes will be accessible to ticket holders via their mobile device. Hard copies of the tour book are available for purchase, in advance, for $5 each. Please note that this event sold out last year, so early ticket purchase is recommended.

30-Oct 1st

21st Annual Alexandria Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

300 John Carlyle Street

artfestival.com/festivals

Rated one of the top 100 art shows in Sunshine Artist Magazine, the annual art festival features a variety of works exemplifying the gifted artists in regions from all over the country.

