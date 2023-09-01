By Michaela Watkins

The 2023 Chesapeake Fishing Open (CFO) at Port Covington Marina located within Baltimore Peninsula, the waterfront destination in South Baltimore, will close with a celebration of fresh oysters, soulful blues, and cold brews at the all-new Oysters, Blues & Brews festival. The event calls on seafood lovers, music enthusiasts, and those who are ready to enjoy the best of the Chesapeake Bay seafood and local culture, while supporting conservation.

The event kicks off at noon on Saturday, September 16 with plenty of great seafood, as well as a variety of family activities and educational seminars. Local oysters will be available, both raw and grilled. Food trucks will also be on site providing other food options. For adult attendees, pair your meal with a Bloody Mary or Orange Crush at the Absolut Peppar bar. For beer lovers, head over to the Chesapeake Beverage beer truck for a variety of cold and tasty beers. Soulful melodies from renowned local blues band, Kelly Bell Band, will accompany the festivities starting at 5:00 pm until the festival closes at 8:00 pm.

This festival is more than just a celebration of food, music, and beer, it is an opportunity to connect with the local community, support sustainable oyster farming initiatives, and help preserve the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Festival-goers are encouraged to take part in a shoreline cleanup organized by the Maryland Waterways Foundation starting at 1:00 pm, as well as a Youth & Family Fishing Derby with boats departing from the festival at 10:00 am and again at 1:00 pm. Event partners include CCA Maryland, Chesapeake Fishing Open, Maryland Waterways Foundation, Minorities in Aquaculture, Blue Water Baltimore, Combos For Kids, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and Chesapeake Oyster Alliance. Together, these organizations look to preserve the Chesapeake Bay to ensure its beauty and resources for future generations.

Oysters, Blues & Brews is open to the public and free to attend. Oysters will be sold on-site while supplies last. Those looking to upgrade their festival experience may purchase a VIP ticket for $80. Included with a VIP ticket purchase is a designated lounge area with comfortable seating, and a special VIP oyster bar so you can cut the line!

For more information and to purchase VIP tickets, visit OystersBluesAndBrews.com.

Coastal Conservation Association Maryland’s mission is to advise and educate the public on the conservation of marine resources. The objective of CCA is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of those coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public. For more information and to support our efforts, visit ccamd.org.

2023 SCHEDULE

Educational Sessions & Activities………………….12:00pm to 3:00pm

Shoreline Cleanup……………………………………1:00pm to 4:00pm

Rod & Reef Slam Youth & Family Fishing Derby….1:00pm Departure

Chesapeake Fishing Open Awards Ceremony……… 3:00pm to 4:30pm

Kelly Bell Band………………………………………5:00pm to 8:00pm

