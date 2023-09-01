In Grenada, a Postcard-Perfect Caribbean Town  

By Alexander Britell

The locals call it the “Portofino of the Caribbean.” Peering at St George’s, Grenada, you’ll find fishing boats bobbing in the harbor, pastel buildings on the edges of green hills and surely as compelling case for a postcard as its Italian counterpart.

The picture-perfect, nearly 400-year-old harbor is also home to a rich, vibrant Caribbean capital, home to charming Georgian architecture, scenic waterfront eateries, myriad local shops and some of the best chocolate anywhere on earth.

You can take in an art exhibition at the Grenada National Museum (home to a dazzling new-look mural) and venture up the street to tiny art galleries and even one of the Caribbean’s top batik outlets, the world-class Art Fabrik.

The Museum hosts frequent exhibitions from popular Caribbean artists, but the biggest draw here is certainly the House of Chocolate, a remarkably layered place that is equal parts chocolate factory, cultural center, café, crafts shop and candy parlor.

It’s here that you can journey into the deep history of chocolate-making and cacao production in Grenada, where the industry has blossomed again in the last two decades, with the rise of companies like the Grenada Chocolate Company, Diamond Estate, Belmont Estate and others.

The House of Chocolate is generous with its samples, letting you try every manner of dark-chocolate magic, that is, before you inevitably leave with a bag filled with locally-made bars. You won’t find styles like this in other Caribbean towns.

You can wash it all down just up the street at the lovely little City Inn, a corner courtyard just off the street with great drinks and a delicious locally-focused menu (go for the escovitch fish with some boiled provision or festival on the side).

The centuries-old streets of St George’s wind and bustle, as pedestrians vie for space with cars and vendors; it’s an invigorating, adventurous downtown with an energy all its own.

Just down toward the harbor, past the stunning red-brick government buildings on the water, is the town’s most scenic spot: Sails, the sparkling overwater restaurant and lounge that is easily the best vantage point for gazing at this jewel of a Caribbean harbor (it’s right next to the always-fun BB’s Crabback).

At Sails, it’s all about well-executed, contemporary Caribbean fusion food like fresh-caught tuna tataki or cajun line-caught fish or exquisite cream of callaloo soup.

And then you can look out at the pinks and the corals and the blues and the yellows and spend your afternoon sipping on oceanfront Camparis, much like they might do in Portofino.

But I rather prefer the one in Grenada.

Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

