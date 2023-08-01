Ten of NOVA’s Most Dog-Friendly Wineries

By Matthew Fitzsimmons

Local dog-parents are in luck. In 2022, Zillow identified Alexandria as one of the fastest-emerging dog-friendly cites in the United States. While amenities such as off-leash parks, running paths, and pet stores helped earn this rating, the availability of a number of dog-friendly wineries certainly helped.

Many – perhaps even most – wineries boast they are dog-friendly. Yet there are certain wineries that go above and beyond to help out man’s best friend. Here are a few favorites.

8 Chains North (Waterford): 8 Chains North is one of the few local wineries that is open 7-days a week. It has welcomed pups since opening in 2010, both inside the tasting room and in their large, fully fenced off-leash dog park.

8 Chains also hosts fundraising and adoption events; recent guests include Blue Ridge Greyhound Adoption, Fighting Chance Foundation, and the Mid-Atlantic GSP Rescue.

Barrel Oak Winery and Brewery (Delaplane): With a name like “BOW” (Barrel Oak Winery) it’s hardly surprising this is probably the most dog-friendly winery in Virginia. Dogs are welcome both inside and outside its recently refurbished tasting room.

BOW is a huge supporter of animal related charities, including the Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue, WAAAG, Hope4Horses, and Hair of the Dog Rescue, to name a few.

Make sure to try their Pinot Gris, which recently received Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition.

Breaux Vineyards (Purcellville): This New Orleans-inspired winery allows pups in its Vin 97 tasting room and their expansive outdoor seating area.

Breaux Vineyards is having their next semi-annual Dog Day on August 26th. It will include treats and watering stations for the pups, as well as a contest for its guest pooches. Categories include largest dog, smallest dog, and coolest trick.

Be sure to register at their welcome pergola. Judging takes place in the afternoon, along with the awarding of prizes the winners.

Cana Vineyards & Winery (Middleburg): Cana is appropriately named after the Biblical story of water being turned into wine. While winemaker Melanie Natoli uses grapes for this task, her recent wines include the winner of the 2022 Virginia’s Governor’s Cup. Dogs are welcome in the ground-level of the tasting room and outside.

Cana also supports adoption events, most recently a July event with Lost Dog Rescue.

Casanel Vineyard & Winery (Leesburg): This small family winery offers not one but three sparkling wine options, made via the same Méthode Champenoise style used in Champagne. Friendly dogs are welcome on their main patio and picnic areas.

Casanel also works with local dog shelters, most recently partnering with Lucky Dog at an adoption event at the Playful Pack doggy daycare in Leesburg.

Magnolia Vineyards (Ammisville): Located in scenic Rappahannock County, Magnolia grows seven acres of mostly Bordeaux vines. They are both family and dog-friendly and allow visiting dogs inside and outside the tasting room. Its official greeters are its three rescues, who are featured on its bottle of Hawkins Run Red (Bordeaux-style blend).

Magnolia donates $1 for every bottle sold of their Hawkins Run Red to the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL). Every May they also host an annual fundraiser event in partnership with RAWL for National Rescue Day.

Three Fox Winery and Farm Brewery (Delaplane): Three Fox changed ownership in 2020 and opened their new tasting room the following year. Not only does the winery retain its mini hiking trail, the new and improved facility offers both wine & beer.

Dogs must remain on-leash at all times, except in the meadow where they may run off-leash under its guest’s direct supervision.

The Winery at La Grange (Haymarket): This historic (and reputedly haunted) property is not only dog friendly, it hosts animal adoption and events catering to dog-owners. Four-legged friends are allowed on the grounds outside the tasting room.

Its “K9s in the Vines” event kicks off on August 23, featuring a special dog walk and tasting in the vineyard. Stop at tasting stations throughout and enjoy samples of estate wines. Each participant will receive a complimentary K9’s in the Vines stemless glass to take home. Stay after for dog related vendors and adoptable dogs.

October One Vineyard Tasting Room (Leesburg): The October One Vineyard tasting room is located right off King Street in downtown Leesburg. King Street also features a number of dog-friendly restaurants, including Lightfoot and King Street Oyster Bar.

Every last Friday of the month guests can participate in October One’s “Yappy Hour”, which supports the Humane Society of Loudoun. Visitors can drop off pet food or provide financial donations, which go to medical expenses for homeless or at-risk animals.

Walsh Family Wine (Purcellville): Walsh is not only open 7-days a week in the summer and fall, it is dog friendly, family friendly, and allows guests to bring their own picnics. Dogs are welcome both inside the tasting room and on the lawn.

Owners Nate and Sarah Walsh also host monthly ‘bar takeovers’, featuring bottles produced by local micro-wineries.

Author: Matthew Fitzsimmons is a blogger who has visited nearly every winery in Virginia – most of them twice. Track his progress at https://winetrailsandwanderlust.com/.

