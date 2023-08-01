Summer Of ‘69 by Bryan Adams

By Ron Powers

Embracing the heart of summer, let’s dive into a discussion about a timeless song that always sets the perfect mood during this season. Bryan Adams’ “Summer Of ’69” encapsulates the essence of youth and the carefree joy that comes with summer. It remains a delightful experience to roll down the car windows and crank up this 1980s pop rock classic while heading to the beach, firing up the barbecue, or embarking on a camping trip. Adams’ raspy voice, weaving tales of starting his first rock band and discovering love amidst the summer haze, never fails to evoke a feeling that resonates with us all. Year after year, the infectious sound and uplifting melody of this song continue to brighten the lives of millions across the globe.

The song kicks off with a resounding snare drum, reverberating as if it were recorded in a vast warehouse. It is soon accompanied by palm-muted guitar chords and bursts of open chords on the offbeats. Adams’ nostalgic vocals soar above the guitar, as he declares, “I got my first real six-string / Bought it at the five and dime / Played it ’til my fingers bled / Was the summer of ’69.” The drums intensify, and the mix begins to shimmer with guitar rakes soaked in chorus effects, enveloping the listeners in a pop rock embrace.

The chorus arrives with a fresh chord progression, giving those pop rock-n-roll guitars something new to talk about. As Adams continues reminiscing about the summer of ’69, the musical arrangement remains straightforward. This simplicity allows the raspy gold of Adams’ melody and lyrics to take center stage in the listener’s ears. The chorus culminates with a melodic and lyrical flourish, with Adams proclaiming, “Those were the best days of my life.”

As the song progresses, Adams introduces yet another new melody and chord progression for the bridge, accompanied by subtle synthesizer elements. This infusion of additional musical layers adds a splash of color while Adams sings about being young and restless and needing to unwind. Emerging from the bridge, the synthesizer takes on a prominent role, infusing the music with an upbeat and inspiring melody. The synth line carries into the third verse, injecting the song with a burst of freshness to propel it towards the final chorus and outro.

Bryan Adams is still one of the bigger artists in the world with arena performances booked till the end of 2023. Judging by his branding and recent photographs, Adams (age 63) feels as fresh and vibrant as ever. He also has plenty of recently released music that includes a Christmas EP and a single called “What If There Were No Sides At All”. If your eardrums are itching to experience “Summer Of ‘69” or any of Bryan’s other fine music, you can find it on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and most other places music is streamed or sold. For tickets to his shows, visit bryanadams.com or Spotify. To dive deeper into the world of Bryan Adams, you can find him on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

