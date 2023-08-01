It isn’t always about cats and dogs, is it?

By Erin Shackleford

In addition to our purring and barking fur pals, the AWLA has some cute little critters available for adoption that include small mammals like hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits! Here is a little info on these breeds.

The Hamster: Hamsters, by nature, are active pets, so they need access to equipment like an exercise wheel and ball. Did you know they can run the equivalent of 20 miles a day? Hamsters are nocturnal, so you might hear them hitting the gym later at night. Hamsters have a lifespan of approximately 2.5 to 3 years, with slight variations among species. These intelligent little hamsters make friendly companions! The young, 2-month old hamsters we currently have for adoption have been socialized with people since birth. (Pictured are Izzy, DeeDee and Dusty)

The Guinea Pig: Guinea pigs have lots of appealing qualities! They’re small, gentle and personable. They need daily time out of their enclosures for interaction and affection. These hardy little animals enjoy hay, specific veggies, and crunchy timothy biscuits. Most guinea pigs enjoy petting and playing. They are social and often like the companionship of another guinea pig. Depending on the species, they can require daily brushing if they have longer hair. Guinea pigs live an average of 5 to 7 years. We have multiple guinea pigs available for adoption! (Pictured are Amori, Tamira and Tia)

The Rabbit: Rabbits can make excellent companions as they’re highly social. They do need larger enclosures than hamsters and guinea pigs. A “rabbit-proofed” room is also a necessity, so they have room to hop around, stretch their legs, and explore. Rabbits can also benefit from secure outdoor enrichment spaces. Rabbits enjoy munching on hay, fruits and veggies, and timothy biscuits. Rabbits have longer lifespans at 10 plus years, so they are certainly a bigger commitment. We have a few American rabbits available for adoption! (Pictured are Strawberry, Spot, and Harvey)

Please consider adding one of these amazing little creatures to your household. All are available for a “Meet and Greet”!

