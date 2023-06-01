The Summer of ‘23 is Fast Approaching…

By Lani Gering

The Harbor slowly started gearing up for the season last month with the return of free fitness classes on the plaza, the movies on the Potomac and live entertainment on the streets. June brings back the Salute to Sunset concert series on Saturdays at 7 pm. These performances take place on the Plaza Stage and run through September 16th. New this season are the Stars & Stripes concerts that will take place in the amphitheater in Spirit Park. Spirit Park is the newest venue in the Harbor and is located right off of the entrance to the Harbor. You can’t miss it. These performances will take place on Wednesdays at 7 pm. Both of these series are comprised of bands representing the arms of the military the likes of the Navy – Commodores, Cruisers and Sea Chanters; the Army – Singing Sergeants, “Pershings Own” Country Roads and the 247th Army Band; the Air Force – Airmen of Note and Max Impact. I have listened to all of these groups at one time or another while living in the Harbor and they are all wayyy talented! These performances are definitely crowd pleasers! Concert goers are encouraged to grab food from one of National Harbor’s many restaurants and enjoy a picnic along with the music. Concerts are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled for inclement weather.

Visit www.nationalharbor.com/events/annual-events/stars-stripes-military-concerts/ for information on the Wednesday Stars & Stripes Concerts or www.nationalharbor.com/events/annual-events/salute-the-sunset/ for the Salute the Sunset Concert Series on Saturdays.

Give me a Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

The Flight Deck at the Capital Wheel rolled out their new summer beverages last month and they have some winners! Since they aren’t licensed to serve “distilled spirits”, they have to get creative with spiked seltzers and the like. They have partnered with Truly Hard Seltzer and the concoctions are mighty tasty! My favorite so far is the above referenced concoction made with Truly Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer, Great American Moonshine, strawberry puree and lime juice garnished with an umbrella and a lemon! On top of the specialty cocktails, they are serving up beer, wine and bubbly along with several soft drink options. Keep in mind that you can take your beverage on your spin around on the wheel for just a few $$ more! As an aside…I am planning my 70th birthday party at this location. It is a perfect spot for a summertime event! thecapitalwheel.com

Old Hickory Steakhouse

I am sure many of you have been waiting to see what the revamp of the Old Hickory Steakhouse in the Gaylord was going to look like. I was lucky enough to attend the preview last month and all I can say is “it is fantastic”. The Bar is an all-new “wrap around” bar which creates several more seats. There is now a Den, just off of the bar that is a beautifully appointed and secluded room with cozy seating, a statement fireplace and large screen TVs. The main Dining Room is now a two-room area with a beautiful gold ceiling, some masterful lighting and marble and wood tables with custom seating with leather accents. The Terrace Room is a room for all occasions with three walls of windows, lush seating, mood lighting and views overlooking National Harbor. They spared no expense in this build out!

Probably of most note is that Old Hickory is now open for breakfast, lunch and brunch. Remember, it was a dinner only place before. According to the powers that be: “Old Hickory Steakhouse will continue to feature premium steak expertly prepared, with additional timeless classics infused with a regional flare, along with crafted cocktails and flawless service.” The breakfast, lunch and brunch menus are as impressive as the dinner menu. Something that caught my eye was the “Bottomless Mimosa and Bloody Mary” offering at brunch. I think I’ll make a reservation! For inside info of the menu and all things happening at the Resort check out GaylordNational.com.

Movie Night Schedule:

Date Night

1st – Judy

8th – Ticket to Paradise

15th – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

22nd – Jurassic World Dominion

29th – King Richard

Family Night

4th – Strange World

11th – Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

18th – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

25th – Cool Runnings

