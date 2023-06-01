A Dreamy Little Beach Resort on St. Barth – Les Ilets de la Plage

By Alexander Britell

It’s just across the water from the people watching at Nikki Beach and the endless lunches at the Eden Rock; a short drive from the buzz of Gustavia and the scenes at Shellona and Bagatelle.

But you might never know it was here.

And that’s the way they like it.

Hidden away on the other side of Remy de Haenen Airport in St. Barth is one of the island’s best-kept secrets: Les Ilets de la Plage, the boutique beach hotel that is also the island’s best value resort.

Set on a vibrant stretch of St Jean sand, Les Ilets is home to just 11 villas, some one-bedroom bungalow-style cottages at the water’s edge, others hillside retreats perched among the palm trees.

It’s a hotel that has one of the most devoted followings on the island, where the guests come back year after year, often staying several weeks, finding their home in the French Caribbean.

The same devotees say it’s a portal to a St. Barth that doesn’t really exist, a throwback to the island’s roots as a quiet little fishing town.

And they’re right: check in to Les Ilets and you’ll be stunned at the level of serenity, with the only aural interruption being a landing at the airport. But even that adds to the charm, the way only tiny prop planes landing on short runways can.

If you haven’t been to St. Barth, it’s a wonderful way to get into the island; stay at Les Ilets and you’re immediately living on the island, heading to the Super U for your groceries and Bacchus for your rum and Nespresso; getting your daily croissants and baguettes at Choisy in Lorient.

You’ll become immersed in the Les Ilets routine: morning strolls on the beach, afternoons with a book in your lounger or in the shade at the tropical-garden pool; evenings restaurant-hopping across the island’s unrivaled culinary scene.

It’s no secret that St. Barth is the most glamorous island in the Caribbean — and its most luxurious; but St. Barth is also a reminder that luxury and glamour don’t have to come with an attitude.

St. Barth, you see, is also a barefoot-chic, breezy, carefree place where it’s all about sophisticated, unpretentious relaxation, as the Tourism Office says, “the art of being an island.”

If you’re planning your summer getaway to St. Barth, Les Ilets should be right at the top of the list.

For more, visit Les Ilets de la Plage at lesilets.com.

Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

