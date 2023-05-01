Publisher’s Notes

By Bob Tagert

With the warm months coming early this year and you feel the need to celebrate, you might want to think about making a trek to Southern Delaware and the Boardwalk Plaza in Rehoboth before the season gets in full swing -see this month’s Road Trip column. If you are a planner, check out this month’s Caribbean Connection and learn the history of and how to make the perfect “Painkiller” and plan your winter getaway to Sandcastle and Soggy Dollar on Jost Van Dyke.

It is May so that means we are celebrating Mom. Doug Fabbioli thanks the women in his life of growing grapes and making wine, starting with his mother in Exploring VA Wines. Lani Gering interviewed Sarah Drewry of Sarah Drewry Photography in Business Profile. Sarah is a mom who, today, has a photography studio concentrating on mothers-to-be, infants and families. In Open Space, Lori Welch Brown remembers her mom…like it was yesterday.

The arts and entertainment section features Lenny Campello’s Gallery Beat – see who first coined the phrase DMV and also learn about the regions up and coming female artists – , Ron Powers High Notes tells us why Cindi Lauper’s hit, Time after Time, is timeless; while Miriam Kramer give us her opinion of Ted Lasso in Last Word.

Are bald eagles still on the endangered species list? In From the Bay we learn about the explosion of them over the last 50 years in the Chesapeake Bay region. Julie Reardon talks about the similarities between “faster horses, younger women and older whiskeys” in To the Blue Ridge.

Grapevine finds Matthew Fitzsimmons sitting down with Luca Paschina of Barboursville Vineyards and discussing the future of Nebbiolo wine in Virginia while Tim Long recalls a bad experience with tequila in his youth and learning to enjoy it as an adult during a great experience in Mexico in Let’s Get Crafty. Get out there and have yourselves a Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Rounding out the issue with A Bit of History as Sarah Becker returns to 1800 to discover what ails our Supreme Court in 2023 and Scott Dicken takes us to Namibia and the open road on a self-drive tour in Take Photos/Leave Footprints. This and much more inside!

While we all know to give Mom some special attention on the 14th, don’t forget that we need to spend time reflecting on those in the military who gave their lives while in service to our country on Memorial Day May 29th!

Here’s to you, Marv!

On a sad note, one of our dear friends and Landini stalwart, Marv Gurganus passed away suddenly last month. Marv was always a good guy to talk with and enjoy a cocktail. He never had a cross word to say about anyone and was very supportive of us and the OTC. Marv will be missed by many.

