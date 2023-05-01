How could we have missed this? Longtime Alexandrian and Burke and Herbert Bank Icon, Charlie Collum turned 80 last fall! This photo of the family celebration with the Old Town Crier at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs, WV was taken in the foyer. Left to right is Charlie, his lovely wife Sandi, their oldest son Chuck, son Joe’s wife Jennifer and Joe. Carrying on the B&H tradition and keeping it in the family, Joe is the Executive Vice President, Director of Branch & Business Banking. Thanks for your support over the years Charlie!

If you would like to see your photo in this space, grab a copy of the OTC and take it with you on your next adventure. Take a pic with your communication device and email it to office@oldtowncrier.com with “On the Road” in the subject line. Be sure to include information for the caption and your mailing address if you would like a hard copy sent directly to your home.

