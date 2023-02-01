2023 Presidents Day Celebrations

The City of Alexandria, Virginia, the adopted hometown of George Washington, celebrates his birthday each year with events throughout February. The highlight will be on February 20, 2023, when Alexandria residents and visitors will line the streets of Old Town Alexandria to cheer on the oldest and largest George Washington Birthday parade in the country.

1st – 15th

2023 Cherry Challenge Restaurant Contest

Participating Restaurants (see website)

The “Cherry Challenge” is a competition among the finer restaurants in Alexandria. Each restaurant will develop its own cherry cocktail, appetizer, entrée, and/or dessert in honor of our distinguished native son, of course! The competing restaurants and their entries will be listed on the George Washington Birthday Celebration website and Facebook page, and the winners will be announced on Parade Day. http://washingtonbirthday.com/events-1/2023/2/1/cherry-challenge-restaurant-contest

1st – 28th

“Hunt for Washington”

12:00 PM

Locations throughout Alexandria

A fun and challenging game to uncover clues about Alexandria and George Washington. The hunt, which should take about 60-90 minutes to complete, will take individuals and families to places in Old Town Alexandria associated with the General. http://washingtonbirthday.com/events-1/2023/1/10/huntforwashington

5th, 12th, 19th & 26th

George Washington’s Alexandria Tour

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Christ Church

118 North Washington Street

On every Sunday in February 2023, at 2:00 p.m., you can explore historic Old Town Alexandria as George Washington knew it!

This popular two-hour guided walking tour will visit sites associated with Washington and his closest colleagues, including Christ Church, Light Horse Harry Lee’s house, the Lord Fairfax home, Washington’s townhouse, Gadsby’s Tavern, Duvall Tavern, Wise’s Tavern, the Carlyle House, Market Square, Ramsay House, the Apothecary Shop, and Gentry Row. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/ and search George Washington’s Alexandria. FREE.

11th

Chocolate with General Washington

2:00 PM 3:00 PM

George Washington Masonic National Memorial

Children (and accompanying adults) are invited to spend an hour with General Washington to talk about the events of the revolution, ask questions of our first citizen, and enjoy hot chocolate and delicious comestibles. FREE.

An Intimate Reception with George Washington

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Duvall’s Tavern

303 Cameran Street

The George Washington Legacy Foundation will host a reception with General Washington at Duvall House, in the very room in which he was feted by leading Alexandrians when he returned to Mount Vernon at the conclusion of the Revolutionary War. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, pastries, libations, and the opportunity to engage in conversation with the General about his life and times. Tickets are $125 and available here. Space is limited, so reserve your spot now!

12th

Family Day at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

2:00 PM 5:00 PM

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

134 North Royal Street

Did you know George Washington danced at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum? Junior Docents will be stationed throughout the museum with hands-on activities for all ages to learn about 18th-century balls. Activities included in regular admission: $5 per person, free for City residents.

18th

Friendship Firehouse Museum is Open!

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

107 South Alfred Street

In a town of mostly wooden buildings, where open flames provided heat, light and cooking on a daily basis, fire was a constant danger. The Friendship, Sun, Relief, Hydraulion and other local volunteer fire companies served the Alexandria community faithfully, particularly during enormous blazes in 1827, 1855, 1871, and 1922. Some of their stories and equipment are preserved today in the Friendship Firehouse Museum. Admission is $2 per person and free to Alexandria residents. Younger visitors will receive a free fire hat and a take-away bag of fun activities!

20th

Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Revolution

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Old Presbyterian Meeting House

321 South Fairfax Street

Join the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution as they honor the soldiers of the Revolution. No registration required. FREE.

George Washington Birthday Parade – NEW ROUTE

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Old Town Alexandria

The nation’s largest George Washington Birthday parade marches a one-mile route through the streets of his chosen hometown! For more information, including parking, maps, route, and status, visit www.washingtonbirthday.com, email mailto:gwbirthdayevents@gmail.com. FREE.

Rededication of the George Washington Masonic National Memorial’s Cornerstone

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

George Washington Masonic National Memorial

Join thousands of people from around the country as the George Washington Masonic National Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary of its cornerstone ceremony. Registration is recommended but not required. To learn more, please visit www.gwmemorial.org/pages/cornerstone.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

