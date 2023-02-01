Publishers Notes

By Bob Tagert

Here we are in February of 2023 celebrating the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and President’s Day. It is also the start of Six Nations Rugby – way more important to me than American football. You can check out all of the action in real time at O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant and Bar in Old Town – see their ad in the Dining Out Section. If you have never watched rugby before, no worries, there will be a fan there who will be happy to explain the game to you. Fascinating sport.

Lots of great “stuff” in this month’s issue. Doug Fabbioli writes about life on the land in Exploring VA Wines. In Grapevine, Matt Fitzsimmons explains the art of chocolate and wine pairings. Our Dining Out column features a visit to Via Veneto Italian Restaurant, a hidden gem off of Fort Hunt Road. Alexander Britell writes about a new way to own a vacation home on St. John for less in Caribbean Connection. In Business Profile Lani Gering visits the Freedom House Museum on Duke Street. Tim Wheeler tells us about an innovative Oyster Co-op in southern Maryland in From the Bay while Julie Reardon discusses the absence of a cell tower in a wealthy part of Virginia in To the Blue Ridge. In Gallery Beat Lenny Campello explains why he thinks the Compass Atelier is the best artist school in the DMV. Sarah Becker takes a historical look at immigration and emigration in her popular History column. In High Notes, Ron Powers revisits AC/DC’s “Through the mists of Time”. To enhance your Super Bowl experience this year, Tim Long suggests a bourbon tasting as well as a nice cigar pairing in his Let’s Get Crafty space. Lori Welch Brown laments about being single, dating and finally meeting Mr. XXL in Open Space. Our Personality Profile highlights our cover subject…Cupid. In Take Photos, Leave Footprints, Scott Dicken takes us to Mongolia, the land of Genghis Khan.

On a sad note, Alexandria lost the founder of the Birchmere Music Hall, Gary Oelze passed away last month. Gary and his talented friends brought world class music to Alexandria. He will be missed.

As we roll into the month we wish everyone a passionate Valentine’s Day, a patriotic President’s Day and most important of all LAISSEZ LES BOS TEMPS ROULER!!

