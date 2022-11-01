Pets of the Month

By Gina Hardter

Whirlpool

Handsome tabby Whirlpool is anything but a maelstrom. This lovely 18-month-old gent prefers his life to be far chiller and loves the the quiet, cozy things in life – perfect for this beautiful fall weather! Once Whirlpool gets to know you, he is a great best friend and an excellent listener, always ready to curl up at the end of the day for a chat and an ear scratch. Whirlpool is currently in the care of one of the AWLA’s amazing fosters, so schedule time to meet him by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or calling 703.746.4774.

Missy

2-year-old Missy also responds to Little Miss Perfect. This black-and-white terrier mix is an energetic gal who loves a lot in life, including long walks, Fetch and, of course, yummy treats! Missy is instantly recognizable by her permanent grin, but it gets a bit bigger when she is in the company of her friends. Learn more about how to make Missy smile by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or calling 703.746.4774

Axel

Charming Axel is a standout in his velvety, midnight black coat and sweet demeanor. Axel’s ideal day would start (and continue) with some yummy veggies to munch, a few fun interactive toys to play with, all the cozy blankets he can get to snuggle in, and a little love from his favorite people. That sounds like a great way to pass the time. Email Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or call 703.746.4774 to schedule time to meet Axel.

Paws In the Park 2022 – A Big Success

The cool fall day was a perfect complement to the Oct. 16 Paws in the Park festival, hosted in Oronoco Bay Park by the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA). Formerly known as Alexandria Love Your Pet Day, the reimagined Paws in the Park festival brought together local artisans, animal-themed businesses, entertainment, family activities, food, a beer garden, and, of course, a whole lot of adoptable animals. Over the course of the day, more than 1,500 human visitors (along with their canine companions) visited nearly 100 vendors across the park. Alexandria’s youngest animal lovers enjoyed the opportunity to decorate a doghouse at the Family Fun Tent, sponsored by TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and take part in an interactive papier mache project, designed and donated by Lisa Schumaier of keenthings. Paws in the Park also highlighted nearly 50 adoptable animals from the AWLA and local rescue groups, and almost a dozen of those pets from the AWLA have since found their families.

Paws in the Park is one of the AWLA’s largest annual fundraisers, so stay tuned for news of their next event in 2023!

