Alexandria Events – November 2022

12th

27th Annual Art on the Avenue

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Avenue between Hume & Bellefonte Avenues

artontheavenue.org

The 27th annual arts festival held in the Del Ray features more than 350 juried artists, from quilters to card-makers to cartographers, displaying their one-of-a-kind wares. Arrive with an appetite and grab a bite from 20+ food vendors and set to the soundtrack of live music along the avenue.

12th & 13th

Art Fest at Torpedo Factory Art Center

12 to 4 p.m.

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

Shop for affordable art deals on all three floors of the Art Center while enjoying drinks from local craft brewers and wineries. Choose from a selection of tiered tickets for drinks plus a discount on selected affordable art (varies on each day). Plus, live music and performances.

19th

City of Alexandria Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 to 7 pm

Market Square

301 King Street

703-746-5592

Alexandriava.gov/calendar

Ring in the city’s official start to the holiday season with the lighting of the 40-foot tree adorned with nearly 40,000 twinkling lights, plus enjoy appearances from Alexandria’s Town Crier and Santa himself.

24th

Del Ray’s 47th Annual Alexandria Turkey Trot

9 a.m.

Registration: Standard $20, Children 13-20 $15, Children Under 13 $5

Start: South Crosswalk, Mt Vernon and East Spring

alexandriaturkeytrot.com

Alexandria’s favorite Thanksgiving morning tradition, the Alexandria Turkey Trot, returns to the streets of Del Ray on Th., Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. In the spirit of the season, participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for ALIVE.

24th & 25th – Dec. 2nd,3rd, 9th, 10th

Mount Vernon by Candlelight

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Members: $26 adult, $18 youth; Non-members: $36 adult, $28 youth

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

Mount Vernon

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Enjoy a candlelit guided tour and learn about holiday traditions in 18th-century Virginia. Learn about the build-up to the Revolution as Alexandria celebrates the 250th anniversary of the year 1772.

26th

Holiday Makers Market

November 26, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Port City Brewery

3950 Wheeler Avenue

703-797-2739

portcitybrewing.com

More than two dozen Alexandria-based makers, artists and creators will pop-up at Port City Brewing Co with their lineup of handmade goods and cozy holiday items that would make for some unique holiday gifts, while enjoying a Port City pint or two. The event will also have local food trucks to enjoy.

27th

Artists Sunday at Torpedo Factory Art Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

A nationwide event to encourage consumers to shop with artists and craftspeople. Torpedo Factory Art Center is the region’s best place to find unique gifts, from handmade jewelry and ceramics to paintings and custom ornaments. Shop small and buy local from nearly 200 artists on all three floors.

Holiday Festival at Torpedo Factory Art Center

2 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

Alexandria’s most festive weekend of the year! Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by fire boat around 3:30 p.m. on the Waterfront. Music fills the halls and the Waterfront, beckoning people to browse three floors of open artists’ studios.

EARLY DECEMBER EVENTS

December 3rd

51st Annual Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade

11 a.m.

Old Town Alexandria

alxscottishwalk.com

Alexandria was founded in 1749 by Scottish merchants and was named after Scotsman John Alexander who owned the land that became Alexandria. Today, the city continues celebrating its heritage with the iconic Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Dozens of Scottish clans dressed in colorful tartans parade through the streets of Old Town, joined by pipe and drum bands from around the region, as well as terriers and hounds and more.

22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon

5:30 p.m.

Dockside festivities start at 2 p.m.

Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

1 Prince Street

alxboatparade.com

Old Town Alexandria’s historic waterfront shines at sundown as more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline during the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. Visitors can enjoy dockside festivities, a pop-up beer garden and much more.

December 4th

Del Ray Holiday Tree & Menorah Lighting

6 p.m.

Pat Miller Neighborhood Square

Mount Vernon & Oxford Avenues

visitdelray.com

The Del Ray neighborhood will come together for the annual Christmas tree lighting, Menorah lighting and holiday carols. Enjoy hand-painted holiday windows in storefronts and start your holiday shopping with a stroll down Mount Vernon Avenue, which will be illuminated by thousands of luminarias.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

