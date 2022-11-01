On the Road

The OTC Headed West

The Old Town Crier really got around this summer. We have had submissions from lots of countries and states. We decided to publish our California submissions this month.

Representing the Old Town Crier in the beautiful Giant Sequoia’s and Yosemite National Park. Nate & Hanny Bushura are Old Town residents that are actively engaged in their community. In their free time they run a nonprofit they founded called Ethio Makarios that focuses on empowering communities to seek mental and physical fitness.”

Some summertime fun in Mission Valley with the OTC. Nathaniel, Adam and Vinny aka “The Boys of Summer” with their gal pal and our favorite girl, Chelsea Ruller, take time out from cavorting around the pool to snap a pic for us. Photo by Chelsea’s Mom – Cousin Annie who took the OTC from her home in Colorado to her daughter for the photo op.

If you would like to see your photo in this space, email a high resolution image (along with a brief description of your locale and any other special information you would like included in the caption) to office@oldtowncrier.com.

