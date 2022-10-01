It’s Show Time on the Bay

By Lani Gering

I remember the days when we wouldn’t miss a sailboat boat show that went down within our commuting area unless the weather was close to hurricane status. Those were the days when my pal was on the hunt for a “bigger” boat and I was really fond of having every latest *saily gadget for the galley and just the right splash jacket for the hanging locker. Not to mention seeing the latest and greatest in bottom paint, boat soap and other fancy cleaning gadgets and potions. Moving on to present day (15+ years)….I am still using many of the *saily gadgets and I definitely need a new splash jacket and the “bigger” sailboat could really use some of the latest and greatest in paint, soap and potions. This all being said, I believe we will head to Annapolis for the Sailboat Show this year. In full disclosure, we spend quite a bit of time in this Sailing Capital and it is one of my favorite places in the United States!

I enlisted the help of our pals at Annapolis Boat Shows to get the scoop on the 2022 events. See below:

The boating world will once again rejoice as fall approaches and visitors from the U.S. and abroad return to Annapolis for two iconic boat shows, the United States Powerboat Show (Oct. 6-9) and United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 13-17). This year, in addition to celebrating the return of international travel, the Annapolis Boat Shows will celebrate the 50th United States Powerboat Show.

Each year, the team from the Annapolis Boat Shows transforms Annapolis Harbor into a floating showcase of new models of boats and innovative products. This year, the boat shows will again have an impressive lineup of new and premiering boats. Shoreside exhibit areas and tents will feature nautical accessories and services, top educational courses will return, and vacation charter companies will be onsite to answer questions and book vacations.

This perfect destination showcases beautiful brick-lined streets filled with art galleries, a variety of apparel, antique shops, and specialty boutiques. Restaurants for every palate line the streets providing visitors easy access to refuel after a day of fun at the show. One of the perfect ways to experience the show is by extending your stay. Whether a staycation or weekend getaway, Annapolis offers a variety of accommodations to fit every budget. Provided by Annapolis’ own DMO, Visit Annapolis, overnight attendees can awake from their quaint downtown stay and hop on a free shuttle to the main gates of the show each day.

Tickets are available on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission starts at just $22 for general admission when you purchase in advance. Tickets to the VIP Experience, presented by LaVictoire Finance, are also available for the entirety of the shows. This premier ticket provides an enhanced experience at the show featuring reserved parking close to the gate, delicious buffets, and all-day drink tastings in a relaxed and comfortable area.

October 6-9, 2022

City Dock, Annapolis, MD

The City Docks of Annapolis are buzzing with excitement as an enthusiastic crowd of boat lovers returns to celebrate the 50th show anniversary of the United States Powerboat Show. Spend the day exploring a variety of new and used boat types including Bowriders, Center Consoles, Cruisers, Cuddy Cabins, Deck Boats, Power Catamarans, and many more. This is the best place to purchase boating supplies, navigation equipment, fishing gear, clothing, and marine accessories. Come for the show and leave with a lifestyle.

October 13-17, 2022

City Dock, Annapolis, MD

From a seasoned sailor to a first time boat buyer, the United States Sailboat Show offers everything a boater needs. Every October, sailors from around the globe gather on miles of docks in beautiful downtown historic Annapolis to experience hundreds of new and premiering boats, boating gear and accessory exhibitors, financing options, all while enjoying tasting tents and the time to connect with fellow boaters. If you are looking to experience the ultimate sailing experience, this show is a must-visit show.

Sooo….if you have any affinity for the water and a vessel to traverse it, one or both of these shows are the place to be to satisfy your every need. I hope to see you there while I am on the lookout for those 2022 *saily gadgets and some new sailor girl apparel.

*Anything with non-skid on the bottom or on a gimbal.

