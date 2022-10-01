Fall Events Feature Art Festivals, Spooky Happenings and More

Autumn brings favorite art events, outdoor festivals, Halloween haunts and bright-hued foliage to Alexandria, Virginia, located minutes from Washington D.C., on the Potomac River. Voted a Travel + Leisure Best City in the U.S. 2022, Alexandria boasts beautifully preserved historic architecture to enjoy on the 80th Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour or during a goosebumps-inducing Ghost & Graveyard Tour. Explore events celebrating Ethiopian culture, browse al fresco art festivals including Carlyle’s 20th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival and Del Ray’s 27th Annual Art on the Avenue, attend ever-popular autumn events at George Washington’s Mount Vernon like the Fall Harvest Festival, plus many more seasonal happenings.

Nightly in October

Alexandria Colonial Tours’ Ghost & Graveyard Tour

7:30 pm M-Th

8:30 & 9 pm Fri & Sat

Admission: $$

Alexandria Visitor Center

221 King Street

alexcolonialtours.com

Walk your way through the charming streets of historic Old Town Alexandria. Follow a colonial-costumed guide by lantern light for an engaging history tour on Alexandria’s original Ghost & Graveyard Tour. During this entertaining tour, you’ll hear ghost stories, legends, folklore, unsolved mysteries, tales of romance and angry ghosts looking for revenge.

1st

27th Annual Art on the Avenue

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Ave. between Hume Ave. and Bellefonte Avenue

artontheavenue.org

The 27th annual arts festival held in the Del Ray features more than 350 juried artists, from quilters to card-makers to cartographers, displaying their one-of-a-kind wares. Arrive with an appetite and grab a bite from 20+ food vendors and set to the soundtrack of live music along the avenue.

5th

Waterfront Wednesday Music Series

5 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Robinson Landing Promenade and Pier

7 Pioneer Mill Way

oldtownbusiness.org

Head to Robinson Landing for the Waterfront Wednesday Music Series presented by Yellow Door Music Concert Series featuring a range of music genres by local musicians. Bring a chair or simply stop by to enjoy some beautiful waterside beats.

8th

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon & E. Bellefonte Avenue

delrayvintageflea.com

Named the best flea market in Virginia by Domino Magazine, the outdoor market features more than 50 vendors at the lot at 1900 Mount Vernon Avenue plus the Salvation Army Corps lot across the street.

15th

Old Town North “Chalk Walk”

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N. Royal Street

oldtownnorth.org

The Old Town North Alliance will be sponsoring the first annual “Chalk Walk” through multiple sites in Old Town North. Artists will be positioned throughout the neighborhood and will create works of art either on flat plaza surfaces or on building walls. Walk attendees are invited to see the artists in action or visit finished works. Beverages including beer and food trucks will be available at Canal Center Plaza. The event also features a dedicated Kid Creation area.

Made in Ethiopia DMV Trade Fair

12 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Durant Art Center

1605 Cameron Street

africanrun.com/activities

Nova Connections presents “Made in Ethiopia DMV 2022 Trade Fair,” a multi-sector trade fair that features Ethiopia’s most recent products and services as well as rich Ethiopian traditional music.

15th-23rd

Old Town OysterFest

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free. Cost of food and beverage not included

Various restaurants in Old Town Alexandria

oldtownbusiness.org

Throughout the week, restaurants, bars and boutiques will feature oyster and Guinness pairings. There will be a shucking contest among restaurants. The event is sponsored by Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Restaurant and Guinness.

20th

Art Night in Old Town

5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314

oldtownbusiness.org

More than 18 galleries, boutiques, wine shops and merchants each host an open house showcasing art via wine tastings, art classes, clothing, jewelry, flowers, paintings and other styles of art. Take a walk down the historic streets of Old Town and enjoy a light supper before or after the Art Night.

27th

Tell Me Your Name

5:30 p.m.

Admission: $$

Carlyle House Historic Park

121 N Fairfax Street

703-549-2997

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th-century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants. Reservations are required as space is limited.

29th

Old Town Family Trick or Treat

12 to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town Alexandria

oldtownbusiness.org

Bring the family and enjoy trick-or-treating in the various shops and restaurants in Old Town. Bring your own “boo bag.” Maps will be provided.

30th

Old Town Doggie Trick or Treat

1 to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Dog Park

705 King Street

oldtownbusiness.org

Bring your spooky pooch over to The Dog Park for a Halloween goodie bag full of treats for your pup. After registering at The Dog Park retail store, you and your dog will enjoy a leisurely stroll around Old Town and receive boo bags while supplies last.

Del Ray Halloween Parade

2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Begins at Mount Vernon Ave., South of E. Bellefonte Ave.

visitdelray.com/halloween

One of Del Ray’s favorite traditions, the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade, returns once again. Children, pets and strollers in costumes are invited to march and show off their finest and scariest Halloween garb; awards are given for Best Pet Costume, Best Decorated Business, Best Decorated Home and Best Decorated Stroller.

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

torpedofactory.org

14th

Late Shift: Masquerade

7 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

October is a time for reflection and renewal. Put on your favorite fall colors, sip your pumpkin-spice latte and enjoy the cooler weather during this fall masquerade. Costumes are optional but highly encouraged. Best dressed attendees will win a special prize. Featuring DJ sets with all your favorite October and Halloween-themed music.

15th

Craft. Brew.: Coffeehouse Edition!

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admission: $$

Enjoy a morning of caffeinated crafting! Sip a delicious coffee from local spot Misha’s Coffeehouse and Roaster while making a decoupage apothecary jar to take home. “Craft. Brew.” takes place at The Art League Gallery, located inside the Torpedo Factory Art Center.

22nd

27th Annual Art Safari

12 to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

torpedofactory.org

An Alexandria tradition for more than a quarter-century, Art Safari is a beloved in-person day of activities for kids and families. Join fellow lovers of art and learning for outdoor waterfront art activities and hands-on projects throughout the building. A great event for kids ages 5 and over.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Events

Admission: $$

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

1st

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Shop at Mount Vernon for plants, perennials, shrubs and trees grown in our greenhouses. The cooler fall weather makes it an ideal time for planting. The same plants grown at George Washington’s estate can adorn your garden. The General’s Choice plants are grown from seeds or cuttings collected from plants on the estate.

7th-9th

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour

6 to 9 p.m.

Taste unlimited samples from Virginia wineries after hours at George Washington’s estate. Bring a blanket and relax on the east lawn overlooking the Potomac River and meet General Washington.

22nd & 23rd

Fall Harvest Festival at Mount Vernon

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate the crisp autumn season with 18th-century activities and demonstrations at the Farm at Mount Vernon. During this event, you can explore the farm, meet George Washington, see spinning demonstrations and more.

29th

Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon

2 to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween with 18th-century entertainment and activities. Visit Mount Vernon in costume, watch Halloween-themed Punch & Judy shows, see 18th-century chocolate-making demonstrations and more. Trick-or-treating at Mount Vernon takes place rain or shine.

Carlyle House Historic Park

121 N Fairfax Street

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Through the 29th

Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace

Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Thursdays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Admission: $$

Join a yoga instructor on Carlyle House’s Magnolia Terrace for an hour-long Vinyasa Flow Yoga, a gentle flow yoga class that uses the breath to flow from one pose to the other. Class-goers will build heat with sun salutations then progress to balance, deep stretching and finally relaxing meditation. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, a towel and a yoga mat, and to wear comfortable yoga attire.

7th, 14th, 21st, 28th

Death Comes to Carlyle House

6 to 8 p.m.

Admission: $$

Carlyle House presents an exhibit on mourning practices in the 18th-century through the experiences of the Carlyle household, mourning the death of town founder, John Carlyle, in September 1780. Reservations are required as space is limited.

15th

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour

10 a.m.

Admission: $$

Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Discover Alexandria by looking at Architecture styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. The tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

22nd

Legacy of the Green Cabinetmakers Walking Tour

10 a.m.

Admission: $$

In the early 19th century, William Green started the Green Furniture factory in Alexandria, and by 1823 his son, James, would take over. James expanded his father’s factory and established himself as a prominent Alexandrian through building and operating Green’s Mansion House Hotel. Learn more about Alexandria’s cabinetmaking history and about James Green and his family’s life in Alexandria on this 1.5-hour guided walking tour. Reservations are required as space is limited.

About Alexandria, Virginia

Voted a Travel + Leisure Best City in the U.S. 2022 and a Southern Living Best City on the Rise 2022, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our nation’s capital. Founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is the nation’s third oldest locally designated historic district, boasting more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. Walk in the footsteps of George Washington and American’s Founding Fathers while learning about Black history and African American changemakers that have shaped the history of Alexandria and the U.S.

