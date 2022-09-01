Publishers Notes

Thank the Lord that the month of August spared us the intense heat that July did. As I write this at 11 a.m. on August 23 it is a very nice 81 degrees outside. Might just be able to get a day of sailing in this weekend before September distribution starts on the 30th.

Let’s see what’s in store for you in this issue. With Virginia Wine Month on the horizon (October), in Exploring VA Wines, Doug Fabbioli talks about the fine balance between the wineries and the many vineyards that count on the wineries buying their fruit every year. In Grapevine Matthew Fitzsimmons writes a great article about Greenhill Winery (formerly Swedenburg) and mentions how my late friend Juanita Swedenburg went to the Supreme Court to secure out of state shipping for Virginia wineries. He goes on to explore the quality of the present day Greenhill. In History Sarah Becker reveals the gauze that lawmakers use to protect us from military style guns and the damage they do. On a lighter note in Take Photos/Leave Footprints, Scott Dicken takes us on a tour of the Piedmont Region in Northern Italy. In From the Trainer, Ryan Unverzagt reminds us of the value of Bodyweight Training and Open Space’s Lori Welch Brown, not just a pretty face, reminisces about XXL on her birthday/anniversary month. Our Road Trip this month took us to Spacious Skies Campground in the Shenandoah’s near Luray, Virginia for a “Glamping” experience. A bit of a drive but with a stop at Pearmund Cellars on the way out and a stop at Barrel Oak Winery on the way back, it made the drive very pleasant.

In and Out of Town: if you are hanging in Old Town make sure you check out the balcony at Chadwicks. Great craft beers and cocktails and a beautiful view up the Potomac River. If heading out of town, check out the Virginia Spirits Expo on September 24th at Belmont Farm Distillery near Culpeper. Check out their ad in this issue.

On a sad note, we bid our friends at Mackie’s Bar & Grill a fond farewell. They closed their doors on August 30th after a good run. We wish Sang and Suzanne all the best as they move on to another chapter. The Mackie’s award winning burger will be missed by many.

Let’s take a big run at some Labor Day fun on the 5th and keep it running into fall. Stay safe and play hard!

