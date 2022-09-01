By Mr. Food

What a novel dip to serve when you’re expecting company and what a good way to use up some of the very last of the sweet corn in season! Our creamy, Fresh Corn Dip is made with super sweet corn and lots of flavorful add-ins, so you know it’s going to be addictive. Serve it in an edible bread bowl for a super change-of-pace from traditional dip recipes.

What You’ll Need

4 ears fresh corn on the cob, cooked (see Note)

3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

4 scallions, sliced

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilies, drained

1/4cup diced roasted red pepper

1 cup sour cream

3/4cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 (1-pound) round pumpernickel bread, unsliced

What to Do

Using a sharp knife, remove corn from cob and place in a large bowl. Add cheese, scallions, green chilies, and roasted red pepper; set aside. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients except the bread; mix well. Pour over corn mixture and toss until evenly coated. Refrigerate 2 hours, or until ready to serve. Using a serrated knife, cut a hole in top of bread about 3 inches in diameter. Hollow out bread, leaving one inch of bread around sides. Spoon dip mixture into bread bowl. Cut bread top and hollowed out pieces into 1-inch chunks for dipping.

Mr. Food Test Kitchen Tip!

If you prefer, you can substitute 2 cups thawed frozen corn for the fresh.

Here are 3 easy ways to cook corn on the cob:

Steam — Bring 1 inch of water to a boil, add husked corn, return to a boil, cover, and cook 3 to 4 minutes.

Microwave — Wrap corn in a damp paper towel and microwave 2 minutes per ear.

Grill — Wrap each ear of corn in aluminum foil and cook on grill 15 to 20 minutes or until kernels are tender.

Recipe courtesy of Fresh Supersweet Corn Council. For more information and recipes, go to www.sunshinesweetcorn.com.

