On the Road

The OTC made it all the way North to Alaska and all the way South to Key West last month! Both of these places are on our personal bucket lists!

Former DMV residents and world travelers Jeffrey and Joanne Fisher are so good about taking their copy of the OTC with them on their treks we should give them OTC “Ambassador” status. This last trek took them to the most southern point in the USA in Key West.

Checking out the OTC aboard M/V Constellation in the waters of Glacier Bay in southeastern Alaska are Alexandria resident and longtime friend Michael Lucker with his sisters-in-law Sue Linnett (San Diego, CA) and Marti Bradford (Andersonville, CA). Michael accompanied his wife Catherine, the sisters and their spouses on a cruise to see the likes of whales, eagles, otters, moose, glaciers, waterfalls and amazing mountains.

If you would like to see your photo in this space in print and online, take an OTC with you, snap a couple of shots of someone reading it in a fun place and send it to office@oldtowncrier.com. Be sure to include information for the caption and your mailing address so we can get you a hard copy for your scrap book.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

