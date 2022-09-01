Fall Events Feature Outdoor Festivals, Historical Happenings and More

Featured Fall Events

17th

20th Annual Alexandria Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

300 John Carlyle Street

artfestival.com/festivals

Rated one of the top 100 art shows in Sunshine Artist Magazine, the annual art festival features a variety of works exemplifying the gifted artists in regions from all over the country.

17th & 18th

Colonial Market & Fair at Mount Vernon

September 17 and 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Included with general admission ($28 per adult; $15 per youth; free for children 5 and under); free for members

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Take in the sights and sounds of the marketplace on Mount Vernon’s 12-acre field. Chat with colonial artisans selling traditional handcrafted food and wares, hear live music from the colonial era and watch as expert artisans demonstrate period crafting techniques. Plus, see General Washington in the General’s Tent.

24th

80th Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $40 in advance; $45 day of tour

Various locations throughout Old Town

thetwig.org/homes-tour

The TWIG’s 80th Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour will showcase seven addresses including a home recently featured in Southern Living magazine, a home shaded by a 75-year-old fig tree and a home with a guest room featuring an “Alexandria-centric,” hand-painted mural. Docents will share interesting information and details about each property. Proceeds from the tour support Inova Alexandria Hospital which is celebrating 150 years of serving the health and wellness of the community.

Oct 1st

27th Annual Art on the Avenue

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Ave. between Hume and Bellefonte Avenues

artontheavenue.org

The 27th annual arts festival held in the Del Ray features more than 350 juried artists, from quilters to card-makers to cartographers, displaying their one-of-a-kind wares. Arrive with an appetite and grab a bite from 20+ food vendors and set to the soundtrack of live music along the avenue.

Through Oct 5th

Waterfront Wednesdays Music Series

Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Robinson Landing Promenade and Pier, 7 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314

oldtownbusiness.org

Head to Robinson Landing for the Waterfront Wednesday Music Series presented by Yellow Door Music Concert Series featuring a range of music genres by local musicians. Bring a chair or simply stop by to enjoy some beautiful waterside beats.

September Events

1st

Del Ray’s First Thursday: Show Your Spirit

6 p.m. to dusk

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Ave. between Hume and Bellefonte Avenues

visitdelray.com/firstthursday

Wear your team colors and join the Del Ray community for live music and themed activities benefiting a local nonprofit.

5th

Alexandria Black History Bus Tour

10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Admission: $29 if purchased prior to August 20; $35 if purchased after August 20

The Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe Street

703-842-2761

manumissiontours.com

Travel the streets of the historic Old Town Alexandria in this 90-minute bus tour to hear the stories of African Americans, both enslaved and freemen, at a time when Alexandria, Virginia, was one of early American’s main centers for the international and domestic slave trade. Sites include the historic African American churches, site of the 1939 Library Sit-In, the Departmental Progressive Club, the African American Heritage Park and more.

9th – 18th

Old Town Cocktail Week

Various restaurants in Old Town

oldtownbusiness.org

’Tis the season to celebrate and honor the talent of bartenders and businesses that support cocktail and wine innovation. Throughout the week, restaurants and retailers will highlight cocktails and/or wine in their establishments. The Art League will kick off the week with the annual Art on the Rocks event at Waterfront Park on September 9.

9th

Art on the Rocks

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $65 per person includes one beverage and an appetizer from each of the 6 participating restaurants. Ages 21+

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

theartleague.org

As the official kickoff to Old Town Cocktail Week, Art on the Rocks 2022 – presented by The Art League – challenges local mixologists and chefs to each create the most artistic cocktail and appetizer pairing, inspired by a piece of art by a local Art League artist. Art on the Rocks supports the local arts community while spotlighting Alexandria’s fabulous local bar restaurants. Sample all of the delicious pairings and vote for your favorite during the event. A panel of experts will crown the winners of the most creative cocktail, appetizer and artwork pairings and announce the crowd favorite.

Cider For Ukraine

6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $60 per person

Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Drive

lostboycider.co

North Virginia’s first urban cidery, Lost Boy Cider, is partnering up with Mountain Seed Foundation to raise funds for Ukrainian children. Ticket holders receive a private section for the evening, cobweb tour of the cellar, swag bag, first pint of Ukranian-themed cider and 50% off cider on tap. More details are available via Eventbrite.

The Late Shift: Heritage at Torpedo Factory Art Center

7 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

torpedofactory.org

Ethiopian and Hispanic diasporic communities cover a large population in Alexandria and play a vital part in the city’s culture. Celebrate the contributions of both communities to the growing arts and culture tapestry of Alexandria with a night of music, hands-on activities an art. In addition, enjoy a ticketed poetry slam with KaNikki Jakarta and other poets.

10th

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon & E. Bellefonte Avenues

delrayvintageflea.com

Named the best flea market in Virginia by Domino Magazine, the outdoor market features more than 50 vendors at the lot at 1900 Mount Vernon Avenue plus the Salvation Army Corps lot across the street.

Enkutatash Fest in Alexandria 2022

2 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

William Ramsay Recreation Center

5640 Sanger Avenue

raeyechildrenaid.org

Presented by Raeye Children Aid, Inc., Enkutatash Fest in Alexandria 2022 is an Ethiopian New Years’ celebration showcasing traditional music, dance, fashion

and arts.

10th & 11th

Native American Cultural Beading Workshops

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Durant Art Center

1605 Cameron Street

indianyouth.org/intertribal-creatives-2

Presented by Running Strong American Indian Youth, the Native American Cultural Beading Workshops give the community an opportunity to practice crafting skills and learn about Native American beadwork and culture.

15th

The Taste of Old Town North

4 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N. Royal Street

oldtownnorth.org

A celebration of the diverse neighborhoods of greater Old Town North featuring wellness demonstrations, shopping at the Old Town Farmers’ Market, Art in the Park and wine and food tastings with local businesses.

Art Night in Old Town

5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town

oldtownbusiness.org

More than 18 galleries, boutiques, wine shops and merchants each host an open house showcasing art via wine tastings, art classes, clothing, jewelry, flowers, paintings and other styles of art. Take a walk down the historic streets of Old Town and enjoy a light supper before or after the Art Night.

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour with Carlyle House

10 a.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Carlyle House Historic Park

121 N Fairfax Street

703-549-2997

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Discover Alexandria by looking at Architecture styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. The tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

17th

Workshops on the Waterfront at Torpedo Factory Art Center

1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street

torpedofactory.org

Enjoy a free demonstration or hands-on project with a Torpedo Factory Art Center artist at the Waterfront entrance of the Art Center.

Cinema Del Ray –Disney’s Luca

At Dusk

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Recreation Center

2701 Commonwealth Avenue

facebook.com/cinemadelray

Join Cinema del Ray for a family-friendly outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields.

24th & Oct 22nd

Legacy of the Green Cabinetmakers Walking Tour

10 a.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Carlyle House Historic Park

121 N Fairfax Street

703-549-2997

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

In the early 19th century, William Green started the Green Furniture factory in Alexandria, and by 1823 his son, James, would take over. James expanded his father’s factory and established himself as a prominent Alexandrian through building and operating Green’s Mansion House Hotel. Learn more about Alexandria’s cabinetmaking history and about James Green and his family’s life in Alexandria on this 1.5-hour guided walking tour. Reservations are required as space is limited.

October 1st

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free (estate admission is not required to access the plant sale)

George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Shop at Mount Vernon for plants, perennials, shrubs and trees grown in our greenhouses. The cooler fall weather makes it an ideal time for planting. The same plants grown at George Washington’s estate can adorn your garden. The General’s Choice plants are grown from seeds or cuttings collected from plants on the estate.

