Twilight Polo At Great Meadow

Twilight Polo Club invites you to come enjoy watching polo, people and horses every Saturday summer evening through September 17th. Greenhill Polo Stadium at Great Meadow is a beautiful rural venue in the heart of Virginia Horse Country, 30-60 minutes from the DC area in The Plains, Virginia.

Bring your family, friends and coworkers for an evening of fun and excitement in a wonderful outdoor setting. Stunning sunsets, three polo matches, picnicking, wine, food trucks, giant tug o’war games for the kids at halftime, then dance the night away! One ticket admits an entire car load of family and friends.

Admission tickets are available online for $25 per vehicle (5 people), or you can pay $30 cash per vehicle at the gate.

Limited VIP tailgate and box seat options available, providing and your party a private space to enjoy the night. Perfect for groups, bridal parties, birthdays, corporate entertaining and more! Call or email us for VIP information and reservations: 540-253-9845 or manager@twilightpolo.com

See you there!

July Schedule

2nd – Stars & Stripes w/DJ & Dancing in your red, white & blue.

9th – Jungle Night – Dress in your favorite animal print.

16th – Peace, Love & Tye Dye – Get groovy.

23rd – Disney Plus Party – Conjure up your favorite Disney, Pixar or Marvel character.

30th – Taco ‘Bout a Fiesta – Margaritas & Mexican food and more.

Gates open at 5:30

Opening match 6:00

Twilight match 7:00

Main game 8:00

